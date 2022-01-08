ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Probable Formations: Roma vs Juventus

By ssciavillo
chiesaditotti.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no denying that the trip to Milan this week was a complete and utter disaster for the Giallorossi—one that Jose Mourinho & Co will want to put behind themselves quickly. However, thanks to the red cards issued to Rick Karsdorp and Gianluca Mancini that won’t be so easy as the...

www.chiesaditotti.com

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri will NOT go head-to-head with old enemy Jose Mourinho as he is hit with a touchline ban for Juventus' clash with Roma and £8,300 fine after angry outburst at referee in Napoli draw

Massimiliano Allegri will not go head-to-head with his old enemy Jose Mourinho after being hit with a one-game touchline ban and £8,300 fine for his outburst at the end of Juventus' 1-1 draw with Napoli. A sporting judge in Italy has ruled that his 'loud and offensive' remarks to...
SOCCER
90min.com

Roma vs Juventus: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

In a must win for both sides, Juventus travel to face Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday. The Old Lady were held at home by title chasers Napoli in midweek, leaving them three points outside of the Champions League spots having played a game more than their rivals.
UEFA
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: AS Roma 3-4 Juventus in Serie A 2021

Juventus, with Allegri at the helm, are already at the Stadio Olimpico, tonight they will be looking to win in order to climb up the table and seek third place in the overall standings. 12:08 PM4 hours ago. All set!. This is where Roma and Juventus will play their matchday...
UEFA
wkzo.com

Soccer-Juventus produce stunning fightback to beat Roma in seven-goal thriller

ROME (Reuters) – Juventus scored three goals in seven second-half minutes to complete an astonishing comeback and beat AS Roma 4-3 on Sunday after goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a late penalty to keep them in front at the Stadio Olimpico. Tammy Abraham put hosts Roma in front before Paulo...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Juventus No2 Landucci on victory over Roma: Today I lost 5-6 years of my life!

Juventus assistant coach Marco Landucci admitted relief after their stunning 4-3 win against Roma. Juve were 3-1 down on 60 minutes, but three goals in seven minutes turned things around, with Wojciech Szceszny outstanding between the posts. “When you win everything is much more amazing," said Landucci. "Locatelli's goal gave...
SOCCER
90min.com

Roma 3-4 Juventus: Player ratings as Juve edge Serie A classic

Roma threw away a two-goal lead as Juventus edged a seven-goal Serie A thriller 4-3 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night. The hosts seemed to be home and dry in the second half, only to see their two-goal lead overturned by a flurry of strikes from the Old Lady, before captain Lorenzo Pellegrini missed a penalty that would have levelled the scores up once again.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

Serie A: AS Roma vs Juventus player ratings as the Bianconeri win 3-4 in an incredible comeback

AS Roma vs Juventus: AS Roma host Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico on Matchday 21 of the ongoing edition of the Serie A. Juventus come out on top after being behind in an intense back-and-forth game in Rome. Roma started off strongly, putting pressure and attacking aggressively, also scoring an early goal in the process. Juventus answered back immediately though as they equalised courtesy of a beautiful finish from Dybala. Roma scored two more in the space of five minutes in the second half and it looked as if they were about to run away with it when Locatelli pulled one back for Locatelli. They scored another two goals to tie the game and then take the lead in the space of three minutes but it wasn’t the end as Matthijs de Ligt conceded a red card and a penalty. Roma, unfortunately, came up short as Szczesny guessed the right way and Juventus persevered through to the end to grab all three points from the Eternal City.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Juventus star Federico Chiesa suffers Horrible injury against AS Roma

Sunday night’s mega-clash between AS Roma and Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico ended in a 7-goals thriller and was undoubtedly one of the best matches of the ongoing Serie A season. 7 goals, 1 saved penalty, 1 red card and a much deserving victory for Juventus FC – boy the match had it all.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Juventus score three goals in seven minutes to claim comeback win at Roma

Juventus scored three goals in seven minutes to come from behind in a thrilling 4-3 victory away at Roma. The home side had led 3-1 with just over 20 minutes left before Juve’s stunning comeback. Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini also had a late penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny after Matthijs De Ligt had been shown a second yellow card for handball.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus pull one back to make it 3-2 against Roma

This game is starting to turn into a bit of a classic but unfortunately, Juventus are still behind. But they have given themselves a chance now thanks to a goal from Manuel Locatelli. It was a nicely worked goal from down the right-hand side and Locatelli was there with his...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Roma Surrender 3-1 Lead To Lose 4-3 To Juventus In Crazy Game

Roma blew a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3 to Juventus in a crazy game at the Stadio Olimpico. The Giallorossi went 1-0 up through Tammy Abraham before Paulo Dybala levelled matters in the 18th minute. Roma then struck twice early on after half-time through Henrikh Mkhitaryan and captain Lorenzo Pellegrini,...
UEFA
BBC

Roma 3-4 Juventus: Mattia De Sciglio completes dramatic comeback for Juve

Jose Mourinho said his Roma side suffered a "psychological collapse" after conceding three goals in seven minutes in their defeat to Juventus. Roma had led 3-1 with 20 minutes left before Juve's stunning comeback. Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini also had a late penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny after Matthijs de Ligt...
SOCCER

