Probable Formations: Roma vs Juventus

AS Roma vs Juventus: AS Roma host Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico on Matchday 21 of the ongoing edition of the Serie A. Juventus come out on top after being behind in an intense back-and-forth game in Rome. Roma started off strongly, putting pressure and attacking aggressively, also scoring an early goal in the process. Juventus answered back immediately though as they equalised courtesy of a beautiful finish from Dybala. Roma scored two more in the space of five minutes in the second half and it looked as if they were about to run away with it when Locatelli pulled one back for Locatelli. They scored another two goals to tie the game and then take the lead in the space of three minutes but it wasn’t the end as Matthijs de Ligt conceded a red card and a penalty. Roma, unfortunately, came up short as Szczesny guessed the right way and Juventus persevered through to the end to grab all three points from the Eternal City.

SOCCER ・ 12 HOURS AGO