ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington has enjoyed little success in season finales

By Ivan Lambert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDKt4_0dgaIa6K00

Season finales the past decade have not produced many Washington Football highlight packages.

At least last season (2020) Washington broke the trend, earning a 20-14 win at Philadelphia, clinching the NFC East title.

But 2010-2019 wasn’t pretty for Washington in season finales as they compiled a 2-8 record in those contests. Perhaps strange enough was the fact that Washington in the last 11 seasons has only managed to win a season finale in the three seasons when they qualified for the playoffs.

In 2020, Washington defeated Philadelphia 20-14 to give Ron Rivera the NFC East crown in his first season at the helm. In 2015. Washington marched into Dallas and beat the Cowboys 34-23 before losing to the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs. The 2012 team won their final seven games including a 28-18 season finale home win over Dallas to finish the season 10-6 atop the NFC East.

On the other hand, the other season finales were forgettable, and that is putting it mildly for more than a few of those games. Some of us recall how Washington seemed to not conclude those seasons soon enough. Washington has been blown out too often in these last games of the year, suggesting the culture of the team was one where they were thinking about hitting the golf courses as soon as possible.

2019 Dallas (16-47)

2018 Philadelphia (0-24)

20017 NY Giants (10-18)

2016 NY Giants (10-19)

2014 Dallas (17-44)

2013 NY Giants 6-20

2011 Philadelphia (10-34)

2010 NY Giants (14-17)

We are all hoping for a Washington Football Team culture change under Ron Rivera. A change that results in the team (despite not making the playoffs) showing up to play the season’s final game with intensity and effort throughout.

How about Washington being a team full of players that want to provide a professional effort in week 18, desiring most of all to go out this season as winners?

Good grief, after the things NY Giants coach Joe Judge said this week (and then attempted to walk back) one would think Washington should certainly be motivated to go out on the field and take it to the Giants, Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
dcsportsking.com

Two Washington rookies were on scene of fatal car crash

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car crash in Loudoun County, Virginia Thursday evening. A female passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, passed away from her injuries. Everett was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Everett was driving his 2010 Nissan GT-R when it veered...
WASHINGTON STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Coach Trade Speculation

Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach. While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Giants#Cowboys#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Washington Football Team
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Sent Vic Fangio A Message Following Chiefs’ Win

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is likely hoping Broncos head coach Vic Fangio doesn’t go anywhere next season. After Reid’s Chiefs came back to win, he spoke to the media and touched on how great the Broncos played under Fangio for this game. “My hat goes off to...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn 'Top Candidate' If Seahawks Fire Pete Carroll or Broncos Fire Vic Fangio - Source

FRISCO - This has advanced well beyond the "rumor'' category, just as the Dallas Cowboys' season has advanced in a positive way and the Seattle Seahawks' and Denver Broncos' seasons, not so much: Dan Quinn, the highly coveted defensive coordinator of the Cowboys, will be a "top candidate'' for the Broncos job should Denver dismiss Vic Fangio after this weekend. And he'll be a top candidate if Seattle parts ways with Pete Carroll as well.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Dolphins’ Brian Flores Breaks Out Best Bill Belichick After Patriots Sweep

The Miami Dolphins undoubtedly are on the upswing. After beating the New England Patriots in Sunday’s season finale, 33-24, the Dolphins clinched their second straight winning season. While that may not seem like much, it’s the first time the team has done so finishing the campaign 11-5 in both the 2000 and 2001 seasons.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Make Decision On Mike Zimmer’s Future

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly moving away from head coach Mike Zimmer, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. Per league sources, the Vikings are expected to let go of Zimmer this week. However, the team will keep longtime general manager Rick Speilman in place. Zimmer was reportedly almost...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Had A Great Postgame Quote On Ben Roethlisberger

Mike Tomlin is one of the all-time greats when it comes to the podium. So after Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on an overtime drive to keep their playoff hopes alive, Pittsburgh’s head coach didn’t disappoint. “He’s the same when everybody else gets funny, you know what I...
NFL
FanSided

3 Vikings who can’t be brought back for post-Mike Zimmer rebuild

The Minnesota Vikings transition into the post-Mike Zimmer rebuild will have to mean parting ways with fixtures on offense and defense. The Mike Zimmer era in Minnesota is very likely coming to an end with the 2022 season after the Vikings failed to make the playoffs. It’s time for Minnesota...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, worried about a Kirk Cousins mega-deal, saw the future four years ago

La Velle's 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions on Sundays. Nearly four years later, the results are in: Signing Kirk Cousins was a mistake. It's a signing that ultimately could result in firings: the general manager, other leaders in the front office, members of the coaching staff and a head coach who knew this day might come. In fact, he basically predicted it.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy