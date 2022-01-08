ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FA Cup Highlights: Swansea 2-3 Southampton

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch back the best of the action as Southampton beat Swansea 3-2...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Watch: FA Cup third round - Swansea City v Southampton

That's all from us today - and what a day it's been. You can catch all the highlights from today's FA Cup action on Match of the Day, from 22:30 GMT, over on BBC One. We'll be back with you on the BBC Sport website tomorrow with nine more FA Cup ties - including Morecambe's trip to Tottenham, Nottingham Forest against Arsenal and an all-Premier League encounter between Leeds United and West Ham.
BBC

Masters snooker 2022: Mark Williams pots 'sensational' one-handed escape

Watch as Mark Williams pots a "sensational" one-handed escape to secure a tightly-contested fifth frame and eventually defeat defending Masters champion Yan Bingtao at Alexandra Palace. MATCH REPORT: Mark Williams knocks out defending champion Yan Bingtao. Available to UK users only.
The Independent

Brighton boss Graham Potter feels for Davy Propper after announcing early retirement

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter admits he was not overly surprised by Davy Propper’s “brave” decision to quit football at the age of just 30.Midfielder Propper, who rejoined Dutch club PSV Eindhoven from Albion last summer, announced his retirement on Tuesday, revealing he no longer felt comfortable in the sport.The former Holland international said he gradually lost his love for the game during his four-season stay with the Seagulls.Potter had lengthy conversations with the club’s one-time record signing before his Amex Stadium departure and detected a change in the player prior to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.“It...
The Independent

Brighton yet to receive any Yves Bissouma bids, says Graham Potter

Brighton boss Graham Potter said there had been no contact from any club regarding Yves Bissouma following the 2-1 extra-time FA Cup win at West Brom Reports have linked the Seagulls midfielder, who is on international duty with Mali ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, with Aston Villa.Asked at his post-match press conference after the game at the Hawthorns if any club had been in touch about Bissouma, Potter simply said: “No.”He was then asked if he would expect that to change this month, and said: “Who knows? That’s the transfer window, you never know.”Bissouma has 18 months left...
The Independent

Strong Manchester City side ease past Swindon in FA Cup

Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots including eight on target.FULL TIME | Job done! ✅ 🔴 1-4 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1NUAstAnxm— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2022Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation...
The Independent

Graham Potter: Chaotic West Brom defeat may be key part of Brighton journey

Graham Potter believes last season’s farcical defeat at West Brom may have proved beneficial for high-flying Brighton as the clubs prepare to lock horns in the FA Cup.The Seagulls return to The Hawthorns on Saturday for the first time since missing two penalties and having a goal ruled out in bizarre circumstances during a painful 1-0 Premier League loss last February.Referee Lee Mason initially disallowed Lewis Dunk’s first-half free-kick, before awarding a goal and then eventually chalking it off after a VAR check amid chaos and confusion.The contentious episode came during three successive defeats for Brighton, but they recovered to...
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Mansfield Town 2-3 Middlesbrough

Watch highlights as League Two Mansfield come from two goals down before conceding an injury time own goal to lose at home to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup third round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Available...
90min.com

Hull 2-3 Everton (AET): Player ratings as Toffees scrape into FA Cup fourth round

Hull City forced Everton to extra time in a helter-skelter third round FA Cup tie on Saturday evening, but eventually fell to a 3-2 defeat despite scoring first. The 19th-placed Championship hosts made a lightening start to proceedings, taking a first minute lead from a familiar avenue of hurt for Everton as Tyler Smith headed in a set piece.
The Independent

Patrick Vieira to play Crystal Palace’s ‘best team’ against Millwall in FA Cup

Patrick Vieira intends to play Crystal Palace’s “best team” at Millwall in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.The Eagles will be missing three key players in Cheikhou Kouyate, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha due to their Africa Cup of Nations commitments, but the Premier League club have no plans to rotate against the Sky Bet Championship outfit.Vieira won the FA Cup five times as a player and is aware of how important the tournament is to Palace, who finished runners-up in 1990 and 2016.“For me, it was always clear to put the best team on the field to compete,”...
The Independent

Ashley Cole: Police investigate alleged racist abuse of pundit at Swindon FA Cup tie

Police are investigating allegations that racist abuse was directed at former England defender Ashley Cole at Swindon’s FA Cup clash with Manchester City on Friday night.Swindon have apologised to Cole, who was pitchside as part of ITV’s presentation team for Town’s 4-1 third-round defeat at the County Ground.Supt Phil Staynings from Wiltshire Police said in a statement: “We are aware that one person was subject to racial abuse at the County Ground following the Swindon Town v Manchester City game last night.CLUB STATEMENT | Swindon Town would like to issue the following statement in regards to reports of racial abuse...
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield in FA Cup

Akwasi Asante takes advantage of the goalkeeper's rebound and just sends the ball into the back of the net to score. Khan had the chance to score, but the ball hit the outside of the net and the visitors came close. Maguire came on and Oyeleke came off for Chesterfield.
vavel.com

Burnley 1-2 Huddersfield: Pearson header seals FA Cup upset

Huddersfield Town enveloped themselves in a bit of FA Cup magic as they came from behind to beat Burnley at Turf Moor. The Premier League hosts took a deserved lead through Jay Rodriguez but second-half goals from Josh Koroma and Matty Pearson turned the game on its head. It's the...
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Port Vale 1-4 Brentford in FA Cup 2021-2022

We end the coverage of Brentford's 1-4 victory over Port Vale in the third round of the FA Cup 2021-2022, we invite you to stay connected to VAVEL with all the information from the world of sport. 11:57 AM4 hours ago. Brentford advances to the fourth round. Brentford easily passed...
