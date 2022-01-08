FA Cup Highlights: Swansea 2-3 Southampton

Brighton boss Graham Potter said there had been no contact from any club regarding Yves Bissouma following the 2-1 extra-time FA Cup win at West Brom Reports have linked the Seagulls midfielder, who is on international duty with Mali ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, with Aston Villa.Asked at his post-match press conference after the game at the Hawthorns if any club had been in touch about Bissouma, Potter simply said: “No.”He was then asked if he would expect that to change this month, and said: “Who knows? That’s the transfer window, you never know.”Bissouma has 18 months left...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO