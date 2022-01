If there’s ever been two constants in my life, two joys that have always been my designated “happy places,” it’s been music and books. I started instilling the importance of reading early in my children. When the Black Images bookstore was still open, I would buy books for myself and my son on each trip. Two favorites for bedtime reading were written by the legendary Faith Ringgold, Cassie’s Colorful Day and Tar Beach. Darius picked up the practice on his own, and later, his sisters also enjoyed his love-worn copies. It was always important to us that our children read books that kept the integrity and authenticity of our narratives intact, as well as reflect their uniqueness in ways that honored their heritage, rather than erase it.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 16 DAYS AGO