AUD/USD – Bearish. The Australian Dollar started off the New Year on a sour note against the US Dollar, with AUD/USD breaking under a bearish Rising Wedge chart pattern on the daily chart below. This may open the door to resuming the downtrend from late October through November. However, prices turned cautiously higher to round off the week. Still, the 50-day Simple Moving Average appears to be holding as key resistance, maintaining the broader downside focus that was seen throughout last year.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO