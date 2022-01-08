ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CHF rebounded to 0.9213 last week but retreated since then. Initial bias is neutral this week first. As long as 0.9084 support holds, choppy rise form 0.8925 could still extend higher. Above 0.9213 will target...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8341; (P) 0.8354; (R1) 0.8370;. Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral and some more consolidation could be seen. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8417 resistance holds. Break of 0.8333 will resume larger down trend for 0.8276 key long term support. On the upside, above 0.8417 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.
MARKETS
DailyFx

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro to Drive DXY, FX Volatility Soon

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro to Drive DXY, FX Volatility Soon. The EUR/USD continues to move sideways in narrowing fashion, with general price action taking on the shape of an ascending wedge. The diminishing vol since late November is occurring at an unsustainable pace, and in the coming days/weeks should lead to the Euro freeing up for a directional move.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 07 Jan 2022 00:30GMT. Consolidation with downside bias. 1.3633 - 50% proj. of 1.3431-1.3599 FM 1.3549. 1.3599 - Wed's 7-week high. 1.3431 - This week's low (Mon). GBP/USD - 1.3534. Although cable met active selling ahead of Asian open on Thur FM 1.3559 (AUS) n tumbled to...
MARKETS
DailyFx

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Bounce to Give-way to More Selling

Putting in bearish formation that could lead to lower levels. Pattern not complete, a bit more time is needed (but soon) USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Bounce to Give-way to More Selling. The last time I wrote about USD/CAD it was up against a major level, 12950 – it extends over from...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chf#Us Dollar#Usd Chf Weekly Outlook#0 8925
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD Price Maintains a Declining Outlook

BCH/USD – Daily Chart. The BCH/USD daily trading chart shows that the crypto versus the US Dollar price maintains a declining outlook around the upper bearish correction trend line drew closely alongside the smaller SMA indicator. The 50-day SMA trend line is above the 14-day SMA trend line. The Stochastic Oscillators have crossed southbound closer to the range of 40. That indicates that a downward force is somewhat prevailing in the market operations as writing.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Near-term technical outlook turns bearish

EUR/USD has dropped below key support area early Wednesday. Technical outlook points to additional losses in the near term. Sellers could move to the sidelines if the pair reclaims 1.1300 and holds there. EUR/USD has come under modest bearish pressure early Wednesday and dropped below 1.1300 for the first time...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: XAG/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/CHF

XAGUSD is trading at 23.11; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 22.95 and then resume moving upwards to reach 23.900. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 22.05. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 21.10.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

USD/CHF Trades In A Range

USD/CHF traded lower on Tuesday, after hitting resistance at 0.9182, the barrier which acted as the lower bound of the sideways range that contained most of the price action from Nov. 26 until yesterday. Although this paints a somewhat negative picture, bearing in mind that we saw false dips below that barrier a few times, we prefer to wait for a drop below the low of Nov. 30, at 0.9156.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Rebounds from 100-SMA to pierce 0.9200

USD/CHF reverses Friday’s pullback from 13-day top, refreshes intraday high. Firmer Momentum line, sustained bounce off the key moving average favor buyers. Monthly resistance line appears the key for short-term, ascending trend line from December 31 adds to the downside filters. USD/CHF takes the bids to renew intraday peak...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EEUR/USD Outlook: The Base of Thick Daily Cloud Continues to Cap and Keep Larger Bears Intact

The Euro dips in European trading on Monday after last Friday’s post-NFP advance faced strong headwinds at the base of thick falling daily cloud (1.1361). Extended consolidation of a larger downtrend from 2021 high (1.2349) was repeatedly capped by daily cloud base, suggesting that the upside is limited, while the action remains weighed by the cloud.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Currently Correcting Higher from 0.7129 Low

The Aussie Dollar started a fresh decline from well above 0.7250 against the US Dollar. The AUD/USD pair traded below the 0.7220 support to move into a bearish zone. The pair even traded below the 0.7160 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. A low was formed near 0.7129 and is currently correcting higher. There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near 0.7150 on the hourly chart.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Gold Slips Back Below 1,800 But Trendless Bias Holds

Gold’s downside forces have paused a tad beneath the 1,800 mark with the price resting on the 100-period simple moving average (SMA). A more neutral trajectory is being endorsed by the lack of trend in the SMAs. The Ichimoku lines are not indicating a clear price direction especially after...
MARKETS
DailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: Back on the Offensive? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis. US Dollar, back on the offense, faces next tests against ASEAN FX. USD/SGD eyes Death Cross, will it hold? USD/THB faces trendline. USD/IDR wedge breakout reverses, USD/PHP struggling at resistance. Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook. The US Dollar is on...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: USD/CAD

Both the US and Canada release jobs reports this week. OPEC+ also meets this week which could move the price of oil, thus potentially affecting the Canadian Dollar. Last month, the US Federal Reserve announced that it would double the pace of its reduction its bond buying purchase program, which will now end in March. In addition, FOMC members noted that they saw 3 rate hikes in 2022 and 3 rate hikes in 2023! The meeting outcome was primarily due to skyrocketing inflation, which was last reported at 6.8% for November. This week, traders will get the latest look at employment data as the US will release Non-Farm Payrolls for December. Expectations are for 400,000 new jobs to be added to the economy after severely disappointing the prior month, adding only 210,000 jobs. Average hourly earnings are expected to uptick to 0.4% MoM and the Unemployment Rate is expected to downtick to 4.1%. The Fed should be comfortable with this data if it is in-line, however there is always the threat that the print could be lower due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Aims Key Upside Break Above 1.1400

EUR/USD seems to be eyeing an upside break above the 1.1380 resistance. A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.1315 on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD extended increase above the 1.3550 resistance zone. Gold price is struggling to stay above the $1,800 zone. EUR/USD Technical Analysis. This past...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

FX Weekly: USD/JPY Vs DXY, EUR/USD, GBP, AUD

Currency markets begin the week with DXY at 95.67 and a 128 pip drop from November's high at 96.95 and just ahead of vital 97.16. October and November's monthly averages were located from the 5 year at 95.25 to tops at 98.00's and 99.00's. DXY begins January in a 413...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF: Risk reversals jump the most in three weeks

After two days of dismal option market behavior, one-month risk reversal (RR) of USD/CHF, a gauge of calls to puts, jumps the most since December 13 on Thursday. That said, the RR rose to +0.037 figure at the latest per the data source Reuters. Even so, the options market gauge...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

USD/CHF Forecast: Testing Bottom of Channel

The US dollar did very little over the last 24 hours against the Swiss franc, which should not be a huge surprise considering that we are between Christmas and New Year’s Day. We are also hanging about the 200 day EMA, which does tend to attract a lot of attention anyway, so all that hanging out together makes quite a bit of sense that we would be a little lackluster in our movement. When you look at this chart, you can see that I have drawn a huge channel, and we are getting relatively close to the bottom of it. Because of this, I believe that it is probably only a matter of time before we rally for some type of supportive action, but right now I do not have that trigger.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7132; (P) 0.7177; (R1) 0.7209;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 0.7081 support will indicate that corrective rebound from 0.6992 has completed with three waves up to 0.7277, after hitting 55 day EMA. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for retesting 0.6991/2 support zone. Firm break there will resume larger down trend from 0.8006. On the upside, though, break of 0.7277 will turn bias to the upside to resume the rebound.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy