Horseshoe Bend, ID

39-year-old Nampa Man Killed When Pickup Crashes Into River

By Benito Baeza
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed when their pickup plunged into the Payette River Friday afternoon north of Horseshoe Bend. According to Idaho State Police, a 39-year-old Nampa man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado north...

newsradio1310.com

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Road Grader Rolls Down Embankment, Sandpoint Man Killed

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 69-year-old man operating a piece of road machinery was killed when it rolled down an embankment Friday in Bonners Ferry. According to Idaho State Police, the Sandpoint man was running a T-500 Galion road grader on Brush Lake Road at around 8:44 a.m. when it went off the roadway and rolled down an embankment onto the cab, killing him. ISP is investigating the incident.
SANDPOINT, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

No Serious Injuries In 40 Car Pile-up on U.S. 20 Near Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say there were no serious injuries in a 40 car pile-up Friday afternoon near Island Park in East Idaho. According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, at around 3 p.m. U.S. Highway 20 north of Island Park had to be shut down because of blowing snow that reduced visibility. The sheriff's office said multiple law enforcement and first responders from Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana assisted with the crash. The investigating agency, Idaho State Police, said a car had stopped in the roadway because of the low visibility and was hit by a semi-truck that resulted in a chain reaction. State Highway 87 and 32 had to be closed down as well because of weather conditions Friday.
ISLAND PARK, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Dead after Fort Hall Stabbing Friday, Man in Custody

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 34-year-old man was stabbed to death Friday night on the Fort Hall Tribal Reservation in East Idaho. According to the Fort Hall Police Department, Dylan Tindore, of Fort Hall, was found dead at a home on Agency Road after an anonymous tip informed them of the stabbing at around 10:43 p.m. Officers located and arrested 28-year-old Tre Martin, also of Fort Hall, who allegedly stabbed Tindore. According to police, Tindore had been stabbed at a home on Broncho Road. The investigation is being conducted by Fort Hall Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
FORT HALL, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls and Filer Juveniles Involved in Idaho 75 Rollover

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Magic Valley teens were hospitalized when their pickup rolled Wednesday afternoon on Idaho Highway 75 in Blaine County. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called out Wednesday at around 3:42 p.m. for a pickup that had rolled near the Picabo Desert Road. The juveniles, one from Twin Falls and the other from Filer, were headed north on the highway in a Dodge pickup when snow blowing from a passing snowplow reduced their visibility, the driver hit an ice patch and went off the side of the road and rolled onto its top. The two were taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center to be checked out for non-life-threatening injuries.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Horseshoe Bend, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Body Recovered from RV Fire in Minidoka County

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-The body of a person was removed from a burned recreational vehicle Monday morning in Minidoka County. According to Minidoka County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Dan Kindig, emergency crews responded a little after 9:30 a.m. to a motorhome on fire in the county. One person was inside the vehicle at the time. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl, the vehicle was a converted taco truck made into a home. He said the cause was combustible material too close to a wood stove. Once the fire was extinguished, Chief Kindig said deputies and the Idaho State Fire Marshal removed the body. At this time there is no foul play suspected. The Minidoka County Coroner is working to identify the deceased.
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Winter Road Rage is a Real Problem for Drivers in Twin Falls

The road conditions are hit and miss day to day lately and it has caused each morning to be a mystery if you can make it to work or not. There have been mornings with fog, deep snow, slick ice, and slush. Each road condition brings its challenges to driving and because of that people are being extra cautious and not driving their normal habits. With slower drivers and more sliding than usual, it can often bring out road rage, for those that don't want to be as cautious.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Mobile Home Total Loss, Five Displaced by Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five people have been displaced by an early Tuesday morning mobile home fire in Twin Falls. According to Battalion Chief Eric Schmits, Twin Falls Fire Department crews were called at around 6:30 a.m. to the mobile home park on Grandview Ave for a home on fire. Schmits said everyone had made it out of the mobile home. There were two minor injuries reported. Firefighters put out the blaze in about ten minutes. Schmits said the owner of the park is letting the family live in an office trailer temporarily as they lost everything in the fire. The cause is under investigation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Fire Called Twice to Same House

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls Fire Department responded to the same house twice on Sunday. According to Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy, firefighters were called out at around 2 p.m. to a house on fire on the 1800 block of Osterloh. The structure was on fire when crews arrived. Everyone who was inside the house made it out, according to Kenworthy. Fire crews were called out later in the evening at around 9:45 p.m. to the same home after the fire rekindled. The cause is under investigation, the house is a total loss. Several people have been displaced.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Main Street Fight Ends with Broken Nose, Arrest for Hailey Man

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old man is behind bars facing charges after a New Year's brawl outside a bar on Main Street in Ketchum. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Jose Quinonez Tamayo is facing two felony counts of battery upon certain personnel, law enforcement, and one count of misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers. It all started after deputies broke up a fight at around 1:26 a.m. outside a bar after Quinonez Tamayo was kicked out for allegedly striking an employee. A number of other people started to fight on the sidewalk and someone kicked Quinonez Tamayo in the face, breaking his nose. The sheriff's office said deputies tried to help the man, but he started swearing at the officers, became agitated and aggressive, then started spitting blood at officers' faces and uniforms. The 21-year-old was taken to the area hospital for treatment then booked into the Blaine County Detention Center. Officers are still trying to find the person responsible for kicking Quinonez Tamayo in the face.
KETCHUM, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

TWIN FALLS FIRE CHIEF: New Year’s Eve Fire Very Dangerous

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters had to pull back from attempting to fight a storage facility fire from the inside as conditions became very dangerous on New Year's Eve. Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said the battalion chief working December 31, made the decision to pull firefighters out of the historic building that caught fire at around 10:15 p.m. Online the building is listed as the Ford Transfers and Storage Company on Wall Ave in downtown Twin Falls. Chief Kenworthy said the building was a storage facility with roughly 40 individual household and business storage units. At first, firefighters made an offensive effort to extinguish the blaze from inside but switched to a defensive attack from the outside using multiple fire engines, including two ladder trucks pouring water from above. Firefighters were able to protect several other buildings located near the fire. Chief Kenworthy said if there was any damage to the other buildings it would have been minimal. The fire forced the closure of traffic on 6th Ave West for some time as smoke and steam billowed from the burning building. Firefighters fought the blaze into the new year and left the scene at around 7 a.m. Saturday. Cheif Kenworthy said the Idaho State Fire Marshal would be on scene today along with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. It is still too early to tell what the cause of the blaze was. Kenworthy said Monday morning the building was still too dangerous to get into, the basement was full of water, and much of the other levels were covered in ice. City crews would work to drain the basement so investigators could enter the building. Kenworthy said the cold temperatures made the fire difficult to fight. There were no major injuries as a result, only one firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling the blaze. Chief Kenworthy said there wasn't an estimate on the cost of the damage however, many personal and sentimental items were lost. He said he was told the facility had stored several vintage pianos.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Boise Man Struck and Killed after Slide-off on I-84

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A 67-year-old man died when he got out of his vehicle after sliding off the roadway and was struck by another pickup that also slid off the interstate in Meridian Wednesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, the Boise man was hit a little before 4 p.m. in the gore, or area between the interstate and on-ramp. He had been headed east on Interstate 84 in a 2005 Ford F150 when he slid off the road. The 67-year-old got out of his vehicle and was then hit by a 2001 Ford F150 being driven by a 34-year-old Boise man. ISP said the older Ford rolled after striking the man however, the driver was not seriously injured. Part of the interstate was blocked for about two hours.
MERIDIAN, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Multiple Crashes Reported on Interstate 84 in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-As more snow falls in the Magic Valley, Idaho transportation authorities report multiple crashes on Interstate 84. According to 511 Idaho, a major crash is being reported between exits 173 and 182, between the two Twin Falls interchanges. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared on social media that first responders were on the scene of several rollover crashes between Jerome and Burley on the interstate. The Idaho Transportation Department reports ice on the roadway in some areas. You can go to 511.idaho.gov for the latest information on road conditions.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

19-year-old Nampa Man Charged with Assisting a Suicide

STAR, Idaho (KLIX)-Ada County authorities have charged a young Nampa man with assisting in suicide after another man was found dead at a public park in Star Sunday morning. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Dakota Honeycutt is facing felony assisting in a suicide and destruction of evidence and could be facing more charges. Honeycutt was arrested Monday morning in Canyon County after the body of a 48-year-old man was found on the sidewalk at the Hunter's Creek Sports Park. Investigators discovered the two men had lived in the same apartment and were able to track the young man down. Honeycutt allegedly told investigators he drove the man to the park Saturday evening, watched him shoot himself, took the gun and hid it, then went home. Investigators were able to find the gun where Honeycutt said he disposed of it. He is scheduled to be in court later this week.
ADA COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Man Charged with Rape of 11-year-old in Minidoka County

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 32-year-old man is facing one count of rape in Minidoka County. According to charging documents, German Turcious-Rosales, was charged following the alleged rape on December 12, at an apartment complex in Heyburn. A man living in the same apartment reported the incident to police who then called Minidoka County Sheriff's Office detectives to investigate the crime involving an 11-year-old girl. Turcious-Rosales had left the scene before authorities arrived. The victim was taken to an area hospital to have a sexual assault kit conducted. Following the examination, a warrant was issued for Turcious-Rosales who is originally from Texas. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for late January.
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

