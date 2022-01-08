ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traveled down the road and back again. #PlagueSongs, no. 39

By Philip Nel
 1 day ago

I found myself playing “Thank You for Being a Friend” on the guitar, discovered it was quite easy to play, and decided that yes — the theme from The Golden Girls is an apt song for our Corona Era. And so:. Though written by (and even...

Our skulls are smiling still. #PlagueSongs, no. 38 AND my Best of 2021 music playlist

Since They Might Be Giants Are my favorite band and have several songs suitable for the Corona Era, you’d think I would have performed one of their tunes for this series before now. But I haven’t. Here’s my “Happy New Year 2022” plague song — “By the Time You Get This,” from the band’s I Like Fun (2018).
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
Prayers going up for ailing singer and radio host Alyson Williams

(December 30, 2021) Friends all over the world are posting prayers of healing for the First Lady of Def Jam, the great Alyson Williams, who is reportedly in the hospital. The nature of her ailment is undisclosed. The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people...
‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Irene Ryan Began Performing At 11 Years Old And Worked Right Up Until Her Death In 1973

Actress Irene Ryan was actually born Jessie Irene Noblitt in 1902. She began her career at the young age of 11 after winning a contest for singing the song “Pretty Baby.” It sparked her love for performing and acting and her career blossomed when she met Tim Ryan. They married when she was 20 and performed in vaudeville as a double act. They starred in several short comedies as Tim and Irene.
Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2021: A Photo Gallery

It was another Year of Covid in 2021, and the sadness extended to many beloved and groundbreaking people in the show business and media worlds who died during the past 12 months. Scroll through a photo gallery above. The acting world lost such giants as Betty White who died on New Year’s Eve eve, Ed Asner, Cicely Tyson, Charles Grodin, Jessica Walter, Christopher Plummer, Michael K. Williams, Hal Holbrook, George Segal, Yaphet Kotto, Jane Powell and Ned Beatty. We also pay tribute to filmmakers including Melvin Van Peebles, Jean-Marc Vallée, Bertrand Travernier, Richard Donner, Michael Apted and Roger Michell. The executive and producing worlds...
Entertainment
Joan Copeland, Broadway Star and Soap Opera Actress, Dies at 99

Joan Copeland, who graced both the stage and screen for decades as a Broadway star and soap opera actress, died the morning of Jan. 4 in her New York City home, Copeland’s family confirmed to Variety. She was 99. Copeland’s career included performances on numerous daytime soap operas — including “Search for Tomorrow” (1967-72) “Love of Life” (1960-63), “The Edge of the Night” (1956) and “How to Survive a Marriage” (1974). As one of the first members of The Actors Studio, she made her Broadway debut in 1948 as Nadine in “Sundown Beach.” Her other Broadway credits include “Detective Story,” (1950) “Coco,”...
Tom T. Hall Died by Suicide, Medical Examiner Reveals

Tom T. Hall, a Country Music Hall of Famer and beloved member of the songwriting community, wrote "Harper Valley PTA" and more. Wednesday The Williamson County, Tennessee Medical Examiner’s report revealed Hall committed suicide. The report, conducted by Samuel Smith M.D., says that Hall “had sustained an apparent self-inflicted...
‘Gunsmoke’ Star James Arness Discussed Riding His Horse Buck on the Show

James Arness was a larger-than-life character on “Gunsmoke” portraying Marshall Matt Dillon. He was larger-than-life in real life as well. For those who don’t know, the “Gunsmoke” actor is a whopping 6 foot, 7. His super tall build makes him menacing, which was perfect for his 20 seasons on the show. Matt Dillon was a hero, constantly righting wrongs and doing good for the community. He would often literally stride in on horseback to save the day. Quite the cliche, but it was pretty iconic on “Gunsmoke.”
Remembering those we lost in 2021

2021 was a year the world saw the passing of some polarizing figures, including actors, athletes, musicians, politicians, and a member of the Royal Family. As another year comes to a close, we take a look back to remember several famous faces we lost in 2021:. Hall of Fame manager...
Dick Carson, Emmy-Winning Director and Brother of Johnny Carson, Dies at 92

Dick Carson, the five-time Emmy-winning director who helmed installments of The Merv Griffin Show, Wheel of Fortune and, for his older brother, Johnny Carson, The Tonight Show, has died. He was 92. Carson died Dec. 19 at his home in Studio City after a brief illness, his family announced. Dick Carson moved from Los Angeles to New York to direct The Tonight Show soon after Johnny had informed him that he had been hired to succeed Jack Paar on the NBC late-night program in 1962. With Johnny unable to take over the show for months because he was under contract at ABC, Dick...
John Wayne’s Co-Star Chris Mitchum Talks Being Furious Over Getting Told to Get Speech Lessons

When Christopher Mitchum decided to star in John Wayne’s Big Jake, he didn’t know what he was getting himself into. As Mitchum told AWOW in 2018, before he officially won the role of Michael McCandles in John Wayne’s 1971 film Big Jake, two other stars were up for the part. But the Duke and his son Michael Wayne were rooting for Mitchum. So they told him, “whatever they tell you, just say ‘yes.'”
