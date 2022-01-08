ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Figure skating-Liu named to U.S. Olympic team one day after positive COVID-19 test

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Two-time national champion Alysa Liu was named to the U.S. figure skating team for next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday, a day after a positive COVID-19 test forced her to withdraw from...

Skater Gracie Gold 'Overwhelmed' After Emotional Routine Returning from Depression Struggles

Gracie Gold made an impressive return to the ice during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Thursday. Gold, 26, finished a nearly three-minute routine to "East of Eden" at Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee, pulling in a score of 67.61, The Washington Post reports. Her performance comes after years of struggles for the Olympic bronze medalist, who has battled an eating disorder, depression and anxiety.
Watch Mariah Bell's Breathtaking Short Program From the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships

After a spectacular short program totaling 75.55 points on Jan. 6, Mariah Bell leads the women's competition at the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships. According to NBC Sports, should Bell, 25, win Nationals, she'd be the oldest national champ in 95 years. The competition also marks the last one before the sport's Beijing Olympic team is announced, and if Bell were to get on that coveted roster, she'd reportedly be the oldest US Olympic women's singles skater in 94 years. Three women will make the team, and it would be her Olympic debut.
MassLive.com

U.S. Championships 2022 figure skating: Live stream, TV schedule, how to watch Nathan Chen, top American skaters

The 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships head into the senior events in primetime as this week’s figure skating goes from streaming-only to airing on NBC. The U.S. Championships in Nashville, Tennessee kicked off earlier this week with the Junior events. But now, it’s time for the top American skaters to hit the ice, including Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, and Jason Brown on the men’s side as well as Alysa Liu, Karen Chen, Mariah Bell and Amber Glenn on the women’s side. This week’s event will be one last major outing before the skaters prepare for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. All of this week’s coverage will be available to stream live via Peacock. Meanwhile, key events will be broadcast on TV via NBC Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Mariah Bell captures U.S. title on ninth try, set to lead American women's trio

Four years after she couldn't find her best in the Olympic season at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Mariah Bell delivered right when she needed to. The 25-year-old, in her ninth appearance at the national championships, skated two crowd-pleasing programs in the event to seal her first gold on Friday (7 January) in Nashville, scoring a 216.25 overall. It's her fourth career medal at nationals.
Bell tops Chen to win first US figure skating championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Mariah Bell had been to the U.S. Figure Skating Championships nine times without standing atop the podium. She'd finished second once. Third a couple times. A disappointing fifth four years ago, when the ever-smiling Bell arrived at nationals as one of the leading contenders for the three-woman team headed to that year's Winter Olympics.
Nathan Chen makes statement with record short program at US nationals

Clearly back on his game, Nathan Chen set a short program record at the US figure skating championships on Saturday. With a performance full of superb footwork and spins – there were two massive quads in it, too – Chen sent a message to all his competitors, here and abroad. His 115.39 points beat the nationals mark of 114.13 he set in 2020.
Highlights from the women’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Mariah Bell won the women’s national title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, likely earning a spot on the three-person U.S. Olympic team when it is announced Saturday. Karen Chen finished second and Isabeau Levito came in third. Alysa Liu, considered the top American female figure skater, dropped out...
U.S. Figure Skating ‘Quadg0d’ Ilia Malinin Aims for the Beijing Winter Olympics

Someone with 23 followers who had never posted on Instagram before took the handle “Quadgod,” so Ilia Malinin opted to go with “Quadg0d,” with a zero, instead. The 17-year-old figure skater from Fairfax now boasts more than 6,800 followers, his feed filled with three-second videos of the auburn-haired teen launching himself into the air, spinning four times around and either landing on a ¼ inch blade, or landing on his ass.
Crash derails Olympic hopes for North Country luge duo

SIGULDA, LATVIA — A pair of Olympic luge hopefuls from northern New York saw their years-long journey end suddenly Friday, crashing during a qualifying run in Latvia. Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman, both residents of the Tri-Lakes area, had their sled flip during a turn in a "winner-take-all" race to determine who would represent Team USA in the upcoming Winter Olympics. Neither was injured during the incident.
