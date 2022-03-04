ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fastest 40 yard dash: Bo Jackson, Tyreek Hill among fastest NFL players ever

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 hour ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqIYq_0dgZzt6d00

Who ran the fastest 40 yard dash ever? Coaches, scouts and general managers flock to the NFL Scouting Combine every year to find the fastest NFL player. While having the fastest 40 yard dash time isn’t a guarantee for success, many of the game’s most iconic players lit up stopwatches with their times.

Let’s look into the record books, data and more to find the fastest 40 times ever in the NFL.

Related: NFL games today – Full 2022 NFL offseason schedule

Tyquan Thornton runs fastest 40 yard dash at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHl9d_0dgZzt6d00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A fast stopwatch at the 2022 NFL Combine led to buzz when Tyquan Thompson seemingly set the record with a 4.21 40-yard dash time. However, the NFL officially announced following Thursday’s event that Thornton officially finished with a 4.28 time. It would finish just ahead of the Tyreek Hill 40 time set at his Pro Day.

Official fastest 40 yard times at 2022 NFL Combine

  • Tyquan Thompson, WR, Baylor – 4.28 seconds
  • Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee – 4.31 seconds
  • Valcin Austin III, WR, Memphis – 4.32 seconds
  • Danny Gray, WR, SMU – 4.33 seconds
  • Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers – 4.34 seconds
  • Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State – 4.36 seconds
  • Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State – 4.38 seconds
  • Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State – 4.39 seconds

Fastest 40 yard dash times in NFL history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xM2EQ_0dgZzt6d00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Being the fastest player doesn’t make you an all-time great, demonstrated by the Tom Brady 40 time (5.28) and Jerry Rice 40 time (4.71). There are also incredible stories, like the reports Darrell Green ran a 4.09 time in the 40-yard dash at training camp in 1986. For this list, we’ll examine the fastest 40 yard dash times with multiple recordings.

Here are the fastest 40 yard dash times ever.

Fabian Washington, former Raiders cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46SP1h_0dgZzt6d00
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Take a look at the players with the fastest 40 yard dash times and you’ll notice a trend. There are a lot of former Raiders’ draftees. Al Davis loved drafting players who lit up the stopwatch, posting the fastest 40 time, and Fabian Washington is part of that history. The No. 23 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, Washington is one of the fastest NFL cornerbacks ever. But Washington’s blowup performance at the 2006 NFL Scouting Combine didn’t pay off, playing just 81 games in six seasons.

  • Fabian Washington 40 time: 4.29

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjeTv_0dgZzt6d00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill is the fastest player in the NFL right now, there’s no doubt about it. Frankly, he might be the best wide receiver in 2022. Hill didn’t run at the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine due to a domestic violence arrest, which also pushed him down to the 165th pick. But at the West Alabama Pro Day, multiple scouts clocked HIll at a 4.29 40-yard dash. No defensive back has a chance against his speed in the NFL today, making him a matchup nightmare . How fast is Tyreek Hill? Just as everyone that hurts their neck looking back as he blows by them.

Also Read:
NFL Top 100 Players of 2021-2022: Micah Parsons, Cooper Kupp debut

Stanford Routt, former Raiders cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDdXs_0dgZzt6d00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Did we mention Al Davis loved picking players based on their 40 time? Washington and Stanford Routt were part of the Raiders’ 2005 draft class. Neither defensive back ever made the Pro Bowl in their careers. But Routt did play in the NFL for nine seasons, starting 110 games for the Raiders and delivering a pick-six in 2010.

  • Stanford Routt 40 time: 4.27

Deion Sanders, Hall of Fame cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WlLDA_0dgZzt6d00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

There are legends behind many of the fastest 40 yard dash marks. Unsurprisingly, the sensationalism around Deion Sanders matches his legendary reputation. Sanders set the NFL Combine record for the 40-yard dash in 1989, breaking the mark in ‘Primetime’ fashion. he walked into the stadium and ran a 4.27 in front of teams without stretching and then sprinted out of the building and left. The rest is history.

  • Deion Sanders 40 time: 4.27*
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0coa02_0dgZzt6d00 Also Read:
20 most dominant NFL dynasties ever

Marquise Goodwin, Chicago Bears wide receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNy8u_0dgZzt6d00
Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Marquise Goodwin has delivered some memorable moments during his football career, including a tribute to his lost newborn child after a touchdown. But the Chicago Bears wide receiver must also be recognized as one of the fastest football players. A two-sport star at Texas, playing football along with track and field, Godwin was a four-time All-American in track with program records in the long jump. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he clocked in a 4.27 40-yard dash and has made plenty of big plays.

  • Marquise Goodwin 40 time: 4.27

Jerome Mathis, former Houston Texans wide receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gyHz_0dgZzt6d00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

NFL fans won’t recognize Jerome Mathis. A fourth-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, his NFL career only lasted a few seasons. But he’s certainly not one of the draft busts with one of the fastest 40 yard dash times ever. A track and field sensation in Virginia, Mathis became a return specialist in college. He clocked a 4.26 40 time in 2005, one of the best marks in NFL history. While he only played three NFL seasons (2005-’07), he earned first-team All-Pro honors as a returner after is rookie season. Injuries and arrests derailed his career shortly after.

  • Jerome Mathis 40 time: 4.26

Dri Archer, former Pittsburgh Steelers running back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0zIu_0dgZzt6d00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

College football fans remember Dri Archer. He became a fan favorite at Kent State, especially in his final two seasons. Archer earned an NFL Combine invite after totaling 2,844 scrimmage yards and 719 kickoff return yards in his final two collegiate seasons. He caught everybody’s attention in Indianapolis, clocking a 4.26 40-yard dash. But after being selected 97th overall by the Steelers in the 2014 NFL Draft, in front of Devonta Freeman, Archer played in just 20 games and never played another snap after the 2015 season.

  • Dri Archer 40 time: 4.26

Chris Olave, former Ohio State wide receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHFVv_0dgZzt6d00
Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Those who faced former Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave during his brilliant four-year career with Ohio State knew full well that the 6-foot-1 pass catcher can turn on the burners.

NFL teams watching Olave perform in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine Thursday evening got a first-hand view of this.

The likely first-round pick put up one of the best 40-yard dash times in the history of the longstanding event. He was timed in at 4.26, tying the likes of Jerome Mathis and Dri Archer with the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash in combine history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tDTGM_0dgZzt6d00 Also Read:
20 biggest NFL draft busts of all time

Chris Johnson, former Tennessee Titans running back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fCY28_0dgZzt6d00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the 2007 NFL Scouting Combine, many wondered if we’d ever see a prospect set a new record for the fastest 40 yard dash ever. Then Chris Johnson took the field. The East Carolina running back as a projected third-round pick, Johnson stepped to the line and took off. After 4.24 seconds, everyone was stunned. Johnson went on to become a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was recognized as the fastest NFL player for years and delivered a 2,000-yard season that no one forgets.

  • Chris Johnson 40 time: 4.24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQNlJ_0dgZzt6d00 Also Read:
Ranking NFL stadiums: Worst, best stadiums in NFL

John Ross, New York Giants wide receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wsbkh_0dgZzt6d00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Who is the fastest player in the NFL? If based on the 40-yard dash, the title belongs to John Ross. Coming off an incredible 2016 season at Washington (1,150 receiving yards, 19 total touchdowns) everyone tuned in for the 2017 NFL Combine thinking we might see history. That’s exactly what happened. While Chris Johnson believes the NFL rigged it , wanting him to lose crown for fastest 40 yard dash time, the clocks and stopwatches say Ross is atop the official charts.

Unfortunately for the Cincinnati Bengals, it didn’t result in NFL success. After drafting the 5-foot-11 receiver with the No. 9 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, picked ahead of Patrick Mahomes , Deshaun Watson , T.J. Watt and two rounds before Cooper Kupp, Ross lasted just four seasons in Cincinnati and has totaled just 957 receiving yards in 37 games.

  • John Ross 40 time: 4.22

Tyquan Thornton, former Baylor Bears wide receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOzIR_0dgZzt6d00
Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; West wide receiver Tyquan Thornton of Baylor (18) looks to gain yards after making a reception during the East/West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes after Ohio State’s Chris Olave ran a 4.26 40-yard dash in front of a shocked audience at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, this little known former Baylor star legit broke the record.

In fact, Thornton’s first run came in at 4.21 seconds, breaking the NFL Scouting Combine record previously held by the aforementioned Josh Ross. While this might not be enough for Thornton to be an early-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, it opened some eyes.

Bo Jackson, former Los Angeles Raiders running back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHCtd_0dgZzt6d00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

We arrive at Bo Jackson, the mythical god of sports. ESPN’s 30 for 30 captures his story perfectly, touching on so many of the wild tales that captured his athletic prowess. But the Bo Jackson 40 time is its own tale. Some suggested he broke the 4.0 barrier, posting a 3.9 time at the NFL Combine. But that’s a tall tale.

Raiders’ beat writer Jerry Knaak tracked down the truth , Jackson never attended the 1986 NFL Scouting Combine. Thus shattering the stories. But Jackson did run at Auburn’s Pro Day, with dozens of NFL scouts, coaches and general managers in attendance. They say he clocked in at a 4.16, Jackson suggests it was a 4.13. The NFL won’t recognize it officially as the fastest 40 yard dash ever, but Bo knows. Jackson might just be the fastest NFL player ever.

  • Bo Jackson 40 yard time: 4.16*

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

Moveon
01-10

Watching Hill run doesn’t even look real. Like a 33 record playing at 45. You guys probably don’t get that but it’s true.

Reply
2
Related
Denver Channel

NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested, charged with domestic violence

NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the NFL that Peterson was arrested after a plane departing LAX for Houston on Sunday morning was forced to return to the gate amid an "alleged verbal and physical altercation" between a male suspect and a female victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Larry Brown Sports

Two more suspects arrested in Alvin Kamara incident

Alvin Kamara is facing a felony charge after he allegedly beat a man in Las Vegas, and two more arrests have since been made in the case. Police arrested two more suspects on Monday, according to TMZ. The men, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, turned themselves in after warrants were issued. Each was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, which is the same felony charge Kamara is facing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Chris Olave
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL football player sentenced for his role in drug trafficking fentanyl in New Hampshire

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New York Giants offensive lineman Jeffrey Hatch plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in New Hampshire this week. The 39-year-old, who was a third-round pick of the Giants’ in 2002, had his own comeback story: a first-team Division I-AA All-American Ivy League offensive tackle at Penn and a four-year NFL vet, he got hooked on painkillers, got clean in treatment and joined the staff of a local recovery center.
NFL
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Stadiums#Nfl Draft#Nfl Combine#American Football#Wr#Nflnetwork#Baylor#Smu#Rutgers#Ohio State
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Jimmy Garoppolo updates from Scouting Combine

Here’s a roundup of the latest quarterback news as the NFL Scouting Combine gets underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.:. Washington Post’s Mark Maske: “Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: ‘We’re day to day in terms of handling that. So once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we’ll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans.’”
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

‘A Scratch on Her Finger’: New Details on Washington Ex Adrian Peterson's Airplane Arrest

New details are emerging on the domestic violence arrest of Texas schoolboy legend and all-time NFL running back Adrian Peterson. Just before Sunday’s Super Bowl kickoff, police in California ordered the airplane carrying Peterson and wife Ashley to turn around on the tarmac, at which time Peterson was taken into custody for felony domestic violence.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Report: Chiefs Could Have Surprising Successor To Andy Reid

When the Kansas City Chiefs had an opening for a quarterbacks coach this offseason, Andy Reid called upon an old friend to fill the role. Reid hired Matt Nagy, who was Kansas City’s offensive coordinator in 2016-17 after serving as the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2013-15. Nagy spent the last four seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Raiders HC Jon Gruden turns considerable profit selling his Vegas estate

Jon Gruden is currently suing the NFL for allowing emails of his to be released that ultimately forced him to resign as Raiders head coach. He would no doubt like to recoup some of the $60 million that was supposedly left on the purported 10-year, $100 million contract he signed with the team four years ago. He may or may not see any of that money, but Tuesday it was reported that he did pull in quite a haul in the sale of his Vegas home.
NFL
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

44K+
Followers
38K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy