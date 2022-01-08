ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspect Linked To Young Dolph Murder Turning Himself In

By D.L. Chandler
 1 day ago

The murder case of Young Dolph saw new developments recently after a chief suspect in the December killing was publicly named. Justin Johnson, the man linked to the shooting death of the popular rapper, shared that he intends to turn himself over to authorities while claiming innocence.

Johnson, who also raps under the stage name Straight Drop, shared an Instagram story post stating that he’ll turn himself into the police this coming Monday (Jan. 10).

“Turning Myself In Monday @201 I’m Innocent I’ll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink,” Johnson wrote.

Via an Instagram post, Johnson shared a video of a news story that, based on the framing and caption made by Johnson, was intended to paint him in a favorable light. If we’re to understand Johnson’s intentions correctly, he took umbrage with media coverage of the case and reports of his past legal woes.

This story is in development.

A post shared by S t r a i g h t D r o p (@straightdroppp)

