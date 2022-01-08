KCPD asks for help to locate suspect who killed mother of 2 in crash

On Dec. 23, Salina Police 0fficers took a report of counterfeiting, which occurred at Casey’s, 1100 E. Iron Street. The reporting person said that at 3:15 p.m., a male came into the store and attempted to pass a $50 bill to pay for gas. The bill was found to be counterfeit. The person left the store and drove away in the vehicle, which was described as a reddish-orange Chevrolet pick-up, with silver and white stripes. There was a suspected Arizona tag, which appeared to say “BANGKOK” as the tag number. The pick-up had no tailgate.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO