ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Bachelor in Paradise’s Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Romance

By Elisabeth McGowan
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UDdM5_0dgZt47F00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 couple Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian ended the October 2021 finale strong. The two initially fell quickly for one another on their first date, even spending some time together in the show’s “boom boom room.” By the time the October finale aired, the two were happily engaged.

“See, Maurissa, I love you,” Riley said in his proposal. “And I’ve loved you since our very first date. I just need to be sure. That said, will you marry me?”

After gleefully accepting his proposal, she started wearing her beautiful two-carat, pear-shaped diamond ring as they continued their romance, as Us Weekly reported.

By the time the winter holidays came around, Riley had shared some of their romantic moments, such as one standing in front of the Rockefeller Centre tree in New York City on December 23, 2021, and another sitting in front of a smaller tree on Christmas Day. He also posted a detailed video with numerous memories the lovebirds shared throughout the year.

“I learned a lot in 2021,” Riley wrote via Instagram on January 1, 2022. “At the end of the day, I’m one of the luckiest guys on the planet. Bring on 2022.”

Although all seemed well with the famous duo, they sparked split rumors in early 2022 when fans started to notice that Maurissa had deleted multiple — but not all — photos of Riley from her Instagram feed. He, however, kept his photos of the two of them together on his account.

Neither she nor Riley addressed the split speculation, but the reality TV stud wrote a rather cryptic statement on Instagram on January 6.

“We ain’t come this far just to come this far,” Riley captioned his post, featuring a video of himself working out. “Work hard, stay humble but still let ‘em know that you got it. No matter how many times we get knocked down, we get back up. Giving it everything we got [in] 2022.”

Fans soon flooded the comments section on his post, asking if he and Maurissa were still an item. “Where is Maurissa???” one Instagram user commented. “Please don’t tell me you guys split.”

Not only that, but Maurissa also shared a questionable quote to her Instagram Stories on January 7, that read, “All that glitters is not gold” while sharing a photo of herself wearing a long, black leather coat and didn’t appear to be wearing her engagement ring. That same day, she also posted a selfie with the caption, “Don’t worry, be happy,” spurring several fans to wonder about the couple’s status.

“Please don’t let anyone divide you and Riley,” one person wrote in a comment under Maurissa’s photo, whereas another went so far as to write, “Love is not real if y’all broke up,” adding a crying face emoji to their comment.

Scroll through the gallery to see Maurissa and Riley’s relationship timeline.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Reality Tv#Us Weekly
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

One 'Dancing with the Stars' Pro Got Feelings for His Partner When She Was Engaged to Someone Else

Attention everyone wondering if all the on-screen chemistry between Dancing with the Stars pros and their celebrity partners ever leads to real life feelings. Um, it does. Look no further than Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella, who were partnered during Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars and have been going strong ever since. Artem actually just opened up about the relationship—and how he fell for Nikki when she was with John Cena—during an episode of The Bella’s Podcast.
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

Former Bachelor Winner Reveals Why Couples Who Get Engaged On The Show Don’t Usually Last

Bachelor Nation has suffered a number of breakups this year — Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark and Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes being the latest to split — continuing a discouraging trend regarding the longevity of The Bachelor franchise relationships. Very few couples have been able to maintain a lasting marriage after getting engaged on the ABC dating show with its pressure-cooker process, and the woman behind one of The Bachelor’s rare success stories has an idea about why that is.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty' Star Welcomes Baby No. 2

Rebecca Robertson is officially a mom of two! The Duck Dynasty star shared the exciting news over the weekend that she and her husband John Reed Loflin recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Holland Lo Loflin. The bundle of joy joins the couple's oldest child, son Zane Israel Loflin, who they welcomed in January 2019.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
fame10.com

Soap Opera Couples Who Will Reunite In 2022

The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B), Days Of Our Lives (DOOL), General Hospital (GH) and The Young and The Restless (Y&R) fans have couples they despise and other pairings they root for. But unfortunately, whether couples break up or get back together is up to the writers, not the fans. The following is a list of twelve soap opera couples who we think will reunite in 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Engaged

Watch: Eminem's Daughter Proves She's His No. 1 Stan. Will the newly engaged Alaina Scott please stand up?. On Monday, Dec. 13, the 28-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem announced that she and her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller are engaged. "This moment, this life," she captioned a few Instagram photos of...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

This 'Love & Hip-Hop' Star Is Currently Pregnant With Twins

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara Le Negra is expecting twin girls! The Afro Latina beauty known for her big fro and flawless skin is basking in her pregnancy. Le Negra announced the happy news in November with a beautiful maternity shoot featuring her own mother. Since then, she's been showing off her growing baby bump, even sharing that she's expecting two girls. "I'm in love with them without even meeting them yet," the singer told HollywoodLife exclusively on Nov. 19. "I can feel them kicking. I can only imagine how they're going to look and I just am so in love."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s David Toborowsky Explains How He Dropped 10 Pant Sizes: ‘I’m Not Perfect With It’

Keeping his resolutions! 90 Day Fiancé star David Toborowsky has been working on his fitness — and he’s seeing results. The Kentucky native, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly that he’s dropped 10 pant sizes since starting his weight loss journey. With help from his wife, Annie Suwan, the TLC personality has been exercising at the gym and changing his eating habits.
WEIGHT LOSS
E! News

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Tayshia Adams Was "Really Struggling" After Zac Clark Breakup Went Public

Watch: Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette" Breakups aren't easy, and imagine having to announce your split to the world. During a recent episode of Us Weekly's Here for the Right Reasons podcast, Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed what it was like for Tayshia Adams to publicly discuss her ended engagement to Zac Clark on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy