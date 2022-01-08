ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil

NM+ Update: LA Edition

Nomadic Matt's Travel Site
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy New Year everyone! I hope you all had a great holiday season! As many of you know, I tested positive for COVID right before I was supposed to go to Brazil. Brazil requires a negative COVID test to enter and, well, mine came back positive. Since...

www.nomadicmatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
cruiseindustrynews.com

These Cruise Ships Continue to Sit in Limbo

While most of the world’s cruise ships are now back in service, an entire fleet of vessels continues to sit idle in several spots around the globe. These cruise vessels are entering 2022 without known plans for the future. Cruise Industry News has gathered the latest on 15 ships...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Ship Refused Entry at Another Caribbean Port

Carnival Freedom has been denied at another cruise port during its eight-day Caribbean itinerary. The Carnival cruise ship was not allowed to make a scheduled visit to Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos on January 7 due to concerns over COVID. Carnival Cruise Ship Denied at Grand Turk. The...
TRAVEL
wdwinfo.com

The Worst Resorts on Disney Property

There are more than twenty-five resorts on Disney property at which people can stay. I know the word “worst” seems strong, but hang in there. When I say worst, I mean the resorts that aren’t worth the money or experience. Food is also a significant factor when I look at these resorts and rate them. There are three resorts that I feel are the absolute worst.
TRAVEL
allears.net

The Three WORST Times to Go to Walt Disney World

We’ll let you in on a little secret: there’s truly never a bad time to visit Disney World. Even the hottest day can still be fun, and even the busiest days are an opportunity to have your best Disney day ever!. That said, if you want to avoid...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nomadic Matt Plus
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Are Blaming COVID-19 Spread on This

Due to the increasing popularity of not just Walt Disney World but all Disney Parks and Resorts, Guests are starting to notice the crowds a lot more than they may have used to. It seems like you can’t ride Splash Mountain or Expedition Everest without waiting for at least 30 minutes (but usually much more) unless you wait until the Park closes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SPY

MyPostcard is a Thoughtful (and Convenient) Way to Say Hey

As the gift-giving season winds down and the glitter and dust settle, there’s a decent chance that you received a gift from someone who wasn’t on your to-gift list. Or maybe you sent them something small and they sent you something more meaningful. Whatever the cause for this gift imbalance, there’s no need to panic or feel guilty. A thoughtful thank you gift will likely suffice, and we found one of the most thoughtful and unique ways to say thank you. MyPostcard is a website that makes it easy to design your own personalized postcards. Best of all, it couldn’t...
INTERNET
Inside the Magic

Disney Fans Continue Flocking to Website After Massive Hotel Savings Announced

Yesterday morning, Walt Disney World announced two different savings offers on Resort hotels — one of which allows Guests to save up to $500 on their Resort hotel stay! Due to the recent savings announcements, the Walt Disney World website almost immediately experienced high volume as families were eager to book their vacations.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
New Year
Country
Brazil
Essence

Move Over Greece! This Black Woman Created The ‘Flying Dress’ Experience In Jamaica

While the pictures look like they could have been taken for a high fashion magazine, the photo shoots are relatively affordable. Did you really go to Greece if you didn’t take an infamous ‘flying dress’ photo? I mean who doesn’t want gorgeous photos of themselves in a lavish gown with the wind blowing, their hair laid, a beat face and the beautiful view of Santorini in the background?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Gematsu

NinNinDays2 for PC launches January 21

The PC version of NinNinDays2 will launch via Steam on January 21, publisher and developer qureate, and developer iMel announced. It will support Japanese voice-overs, and English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese text options. The romance visual novel for launched for Switch via Nintendo eShop on November 18, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
ABQJournal

‘American Pickers’ returning to NM in March

The “American Pickers” team is coming back to New Mexico. The production is set to be in the state in March and producers are searching for private collections to take a look at. “American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Best hotels in Amsterdam for style, location and value for money

Drawn to the picturesque canals, famous art museums and lurid nightlife, visitors to Amsterdam significantly outnumber residents, creating a demand for overnight accommodation that is hard to meet. But the capsule hotel concept has taken root, some cool new budget chains have come to town, and other affordable options are emerging. Travel low season, go small, or stay a bit further out, and you can still get stylish, low-cost accommodation within easy travelling distance of the main attractions.The best cheap hotels in Amsterdam are:Best for chilling out: The Arcade Hotel, Booking.comBest for cool design: Jaz Amsterdam, Booking.comBest for design enthusiasts:...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New 2022 Dated Disneyland Resort Apparel Debuts

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s officially the new year, and to commemorate, Disneyland Resort has added to their 2022 dated collection. So let’s take a look at the new 2022 shirts spotted we spotted today at Disneyland Park!. Disneyland...
APPAREL
SPY

The Top Digital Pianos for Jammin’ Out at Home in 2022

Whether you’re picking up a new hobby or you’ve been on the keys since you were in diapers, having a digital piano in the house is sure to make for a great addition to your living space. Unlike larger grand pianos, digital pianos take up minimal space and can typically be stored in small spaces when not in use. Sure, they won’t have that same luxurious, booming sound that a grand piano has, but hey, today’s digital pianos do come pretty close. Unlike grand pianos, digital pianos are way more affordable and easy to take from place to place. Additionally, because...
TECHNOLOGY
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New 2022 Peterbilt Model 387 Die-Cast Truck Pulls Into Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Peterbilt die-cast truck is now available for 2022 at Disneyland Resort. We first found it in the Emporium at Disneyland Park, and it’s similar to one we saw last year for the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disneyland Resort to Hold Job Fair January 11 & 12 at the Disneyland Hotel

As the Disneyland Resort continues to seek new Cast Members to fill full and part-time positions, a job fair will be held on January 11 and 12 at the Disneyland Hotel. Specifically, Disney is looking to recruit for culinary, hotel, custodial, merchandise, food & beverage service, and spa roles. Select roles offer a hiring bonus ranging from $1,000 to $1,500. Interested applicants are strongly encouraged to apply online ahead of the job fair.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Sells Out of Most Merchandise, Begins to Sell Expo Signage

The Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend is here, and the runDisney Expo opened yesterday to runners and guests. Merchandise began selling very quickly, and today, very little remains. With the Expo open tomorrow afternoon, Disney apparently improvised additional merchandise by selling the signage from empty displays. As merchandise sells out,...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy