ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Three Ohio State football players appear in Todd McShay's updated top 32 NFL draft prospects

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pWPR_0dgZptkX00

Now that the Ohio State football season is over, we’ll begin to look ahead, and one of those things we turn the page toward is the upcoming 2022 NFL draft. As usual, there will be a solid scarlet and gray hue to all the hoopla that is the annual spectacle, and we’re sure to see former OSU players go on day one, through the middle rounds, and late.

One of the foremost experts on all things NFL draft-related is ESPN’s Todd McShay. He releases several lists and mock drafts encompassing all the NFL draft-eligible players, and he’s at it basically year-round.

Now that most of the postseason is over, McShay updated his top 32 players (subscription required) in the 2022 NFL draft, and there are three Ohio State players included. Here are the three players and what McShay says about each.

No. 9 - Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dyf9H_0dgZptkX00
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates after a long run during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What McShay says

“Wilson accelerates off the line and immediately puts defensive backs on their heels. He will drop his weight at the top of his route stem, and he is extremely sudden in and out of his breaks. Wilson occasionally is a body catcher, but I’ve also seen him make plenty of difficult catches away from his frame and in traffic, controlling his body and adjusting to off-target throws. There is big-play ability too, thanks to the elite speed and acceleration. He tracks the deep ball well, and while he isn’t going to elude many defenders laterally, he turns upfield and hits the second gear so swiftly that he is trouble after the catch. Wilson had 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns (tied for seventh in the FBS) this season, and he had seven total TDs over his final three games.”

No. 22 - Chris Olave, Wide Reciever

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXGyW_0dgZptkX00
Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

What McShay says

“Olave’s ball skills are excellent, and there is plenty of speed in his game. His route running stands out, as he explodes off the line and creates separation vertically. He always seems to have a plan, and he drops his weight quickly to accelerate out of his breaks. I’d like to see him get stronger, but Olave is an extremely talented wideout prospect. He had 65 catches for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns (sixth in the country) this season. Consider this: Olave scored at least once in nine of 11 games this season, and he had four games with at least 100 receiving yards and multiple TDs.”

No. 32 - Nicholas Petit-Frere, Offensive Tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i56Pr_0dgZptkX00
Ohio State tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, here celebrating with fans after a win over Michigan in 2019, will serve as a public spokesman for a Tampa technology startup. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What McShay says

“Petit-Frere has heavy hands, and he will often knock defenders off balance and even sometimes to the ground with his power. But he also is very quick and shows body control in pass protection. As a run-blocker, he smothers defenders at the point of attack and seals off the backside. He was the Buckeyes’ right tackle in 2020 but moved over to the left side this season.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
On3.com

Charles Barkley makes prediction for national championship

The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Georgia is just a few days away, which means predictions are rolling in. Former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley made sure to throw his out there this week, too. Barkley appeared on The Next Round on Friday to share his thoughts...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Todd Mcshay
Person
Chris Olave
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Nfl Draft#Football Players#American Football#The Ohio State#Osu#Espn#Fbs
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Friday’s Jim Harbaugh News

The Jim Harbaugh coaching rumors are starting to heat up – again – and the latest news suggests he’s listening to offers from the NFL. Darrius Clemons, a four-star wide receiver committed to Michigan, received some interesting information from Harbaugh. His father, Larry Clemson, told 247Sports that Harbaugh will “entertain” offers from the NFL.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, plus Antonio Brown saga takes another twist, J.J. Watt improbably returning for playoffs

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not sure how it happened, but we've finally reached the end of the regular season. In less than 72 hours, not only will the regular season be over, but we'll also know who's moving on to the playoffs. If you're a fan of one of the 18 teams that won't be headed to the postseason, don't worry, we're not just going to totally ignore you next week and that's because we'll be talking plenty about offseason coaching changes along with free agency and the draft.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Get Worrisome Update On Nick Chubb

Ever since Monday night when Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was not in the Steelers’ game at critical moments, fans have been concerned about what is going on with Chubb. After the game, Coach Stefanski admitted that Chubb suffered a rib injury during the game and needed rest.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Jim Harbaugh reportedly telling recruits he’s entertaining NFL offers

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly telling recruits he is entertaining NFL offers. Fresh off a Big Ten Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh could be turning his attention to the NFL. According to Sam Webb of 247Sports, Harbaugh is reportedly...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 1 Question For Tom Brady

It didn’t take very long for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown to open up about his eventful week. Brown made an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” this Friday to discuss his fallout with the Buccaneers. While on the show, the All-Pro wide receiver mentioned his former quarterback, Tom Brady.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy