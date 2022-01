SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – If stacking wins is the name of the game, then the Warriors have mastered their craft. With one more date in Southern California Saturday, Jessup pieced together their twelfth win in a row, taking down The Master's University by the final of 94-77. Saturday's victory continues what is already the greatest start to a season in program history. Overall, the Warriors sit now 18-1, posting a record in conference play of 6-1. "Winning never comes natural," said head coach Lance Von Vogt after the game. "But there is a thing called momentum and trust and belief in what you can do and what your teammates can do and what the team can do. And we're trying to build off of that each game as building blocks to the next. This team understands that if they trust the process and they're willing to buy in and practice hard. They're humble and hungry."

