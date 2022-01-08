ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Overload, Episode 26: Seahawks Defense Generates Trio of Turnovers, But Surrenders 29 Points to Lions

By Matty F. Brown
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 1 day ago

Having struggled to generate turnovers for most of the 2021 season, the Seahawks turned in their best performance of the year on that front against the Lions. But aside from picking off backup quarterback Tim Boyle three times, Ken Norton Jr.'s unit was gashed for 29 points on a cold, wet Sunday night at Lumen Field. Thankfully, a 51-point explosion by Seattle's offense erased the negatives of its defensive showing, including the early-game loss of linebacker Bobby Wagner (knee).

Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon dissect the action and tell you what stood out the most from the Seahawks' defense in the latest episode of Seattle Overload. Watch the clip above for a taste of the show and, if you like what you hear, tune in to the embedded audio player below for the full thing.

NFL
