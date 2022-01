MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings fans endured temperatures with wind chills in the minus 20s to support their team one final time prior to Sunday’s home contest against the Chicago Bears. This is….not advised. Mike from Grand Rapids MN says he’s used to the cold. What do you think? #WCCO @WCCO pic.twitter.com/wD6BLEs0lA — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) January 9, 2022 The first ever week 18 matchup was a matter of pride for the team, which had already been eliminated from playoff contention. “It’s been pretty disappointing almost every game,” said James Anderson, who braved the cold during Sunday’s pre-game tailgate. “But still entertaining.” “It’s a game...

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO