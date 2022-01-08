How to Achieve your New Year’s Resolution to Live Healthy

There isn't an exact or simple method to measure progress in therapy throughout the year, but there are some ways professionals explain that you could be on the right track. "The human experience is much too complex to be quantified and organized in simple terms," says Britt Frank, MSW, LSCSW, SEP, a clinician, educator, trauma specialist, and the author of The Science of Stuck: Breaking Through Inertia to Find Your Path Forward (from $14.99, amazon.com). "That said, it is important to consider if your time and money are being well spent in therapy." She recommends taking inventory throughout the year by segmenting your wellness into relational, emotional, cognitive, and behavioral categories. To measure relational growth, ask, "Are my relationships thriving?" Pose similar queries for emotional ("Am I feeling more in charge of my emotions?"), cognitive ("Do I notice more clarity and compassion in my thinking?") and behavioral (Am I making different choices?"), too.

