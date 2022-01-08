ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

How to Achieve your New Year’s Resolution to Live Healthy

By South Florida Caribbean News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Every year, many of us make New Year’s resolutions, especially to improve our health and wealth. In fact, 55% of Americans plan to make health-related New Year’s resolutions this year, while 53% vowed to improve their financial well-being, according to a recent UnitedHealthcare...

LIVESTRONG.com

How to Form a Healthy Habit (Does It Really Take 21 Days?)

Most of us have a long list of healthy habits we're trying to form. Eating more vegetables, hitting the hay earlier, meditating more — you get the picture. While you might have good intentions, building a healthy habit can be hard. Ask anyone who's tried — and failed — to stick to a New Year's resolution.
FITNESS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
5 Ways Supplements Help in Increasing Muscle Size

When gaining muscle mass and strength, eating protein-filled foods and a strength training routine is the best place to start. Consistency also plays a part. After all, you can’t take too many “cheat days,” but you can hack your muscle growth by taking FDA-approved supplements. How Supplements...
WORKOUTS
healththoroughfare.com

What Is An Anti-Inflammatory Diet, And What Are The Benefits?

There are many reasons to adopt a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and lean proteins. A diet like this can help you lose weight, prevent heart disease and diabetes, lower your cholesterol and blood pressure, increase your energy level, and improve your mood. The anti-inflammatory diet is based...
FITNESS
artvoice.com

Is Oatmeal Good for Weight Loss

Oatmeal is a great breakfast option for many people around the world. But, like other foods, you may have concerns about whether it contributes to your progress as far as losing weight goes. Oatmeal is classified as healthy food, but like every other food, the quality and the amount you...
DIETS
#Health And Fitness#Gyms#Resolutions#Discounts#Americans#Unitedhealthcare#Medicare Advantage#Pelaton
Woman's World

This Is the Best Type of Exercise For People Over 60

It can be hard to know what kind of exercise is best for our health, and it only gets trickier as we get older. It might not be safe for us to, say, keep up our running routine, or even walk as much as we once did. But staying active is essential for good health, and if you’re an older adult, a type of exercise called High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) might be just what you’ve been looking for.
WORKOUTS
womanaroundtown.com

How to Maintain a Healthy Work Life Balance

Striking a healthy work-life balance is a challenging endeavor even in the best of circumstances, but it becomes considerably more onerous and vital during times of economic stagnation and uncertainty. The Great Recession, with its consequent reductions and layoffs, has resulted in many people working longer hours and harder than...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
marthastewart.com

How to Measure Your Progress in Therapy at the Start of the New Year

There isn't an exact or simple method to measure progress in therapy throughout the year, but there are some ways professionals explain that you could be on the right track. "The human experience is much too complex to be quantified and organized in simple terms," says Britt Frank, MSW, LSCSW, SEP, a clinician, educator, trauma specialist, and the author of The Science of Stuck: Breaking Through Inertia to Find Your Path Forward (from $14.99, amazon.com). "That said, it is important to consider if your time and money are being well spent in therapy." She recommends taking inventory throughout the year by segmenting your wellness into relational, emotional, cognitive, and behavioral categories. To measure relational growth, ask, "Are my relationships thriving?" Pose similar queries for emotional ("Am I feeling more in charge of my emotions?"), cognitive ("Do I notice more clarity and compassion in my thinking?") and behavioral (Am I making different choices?"), too.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Eat these foods to control your blood pressure naturally

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the most common preventable risk factor for heart disease. Medications are commonly used to reduce blood pressure levels. However, lifestyle changes, including changes in diets, can help you lower blood pressure levels to healthy ranges and reduce your risk of heart disease. Following a...
FITNESS
Grand Haven Tribune

Mental health and the holidays: Resolutions

Q: The start of a new year stirs up thoughts of reflection and the desire for change. What are healthy resolutions, and what tips do you have for staying committed?. A: Change is hard, and new habits are much easier to make and then break because old patterns may be more familiar, comfortable and easy. Also, stress from the COVID-19 pandemic can make some resolutions more difficult to follow through on. For example, you might want to exercise more, but you’re not comfortable working out in a crowded gym.
MENTAL HEALTH
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Even one small change can lead to healthier eating. Here are six to consider.

Every new year, diet messages seem to rain down along with the confetti right after the ball drops. From the blitz of ads to the guilt-laden chatter among friends, you can't escape them. While most diets have been rebranded as "lifestyle" plans, scratch their veneer and you get the same strict rules and body shaming.
DIETS
Knowridge Science Report

4 ways pets are good for your health and well-being

Many pet owners have found support from their pets throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and there’s science to back up the physical and mental health benefits to pet companionship. The American Heart Association, a global force for longer, healthier lives, and its Healthy Bond for LifeTM initiative, offers four science-backed...
PETS
sflcn.com

5 Best Home Cardiovascular Exercise Machine

Exercising is a great activity to help you burn fat and achieve overall health benefits. However, despite your desire to exercise regularly, the current pandemic situation hinders you from doing such activity. Cardio exercise is one of the most effective types of exercise you can do to stay healthy. It...
FITNESS

