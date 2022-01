Forget waiting 'til summer, Michigan's favorite resort island is exactly where you need to be this winter. Drummond Island Resort, located just a mile off the eastern tip of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, is a tourist favorite during the summer months. With over 2000 acres, there is plenty of room to enjoy everything northern Michigan has to offer, not to mention enjoying the great accommodations that include cabins and a resort hotel with all the amenities. Summers on the island and truly incredible, but wait..there's more.

