Lakers: Frank Vogel Identifies the Three Areas Where LA Must Improve

By Eric Eulau
 1 day ago
It only took the better part of three months, but the Lakers have the longest winning streak of the season. The Lakers downed the Hawks 134-118 to push their winning streak to four games. Los Angeles has won six of their last seven games.

Before the Atlanta game, Frank Vogel revealed the three areas he’s been focusing on with this Lakers team.

Limiting Turnovers

We got great ball security two of the last three games.

Prior to winning six of seven, the Lakers ranked 28th in turnover per game (16.0). Their offense was sloppy and disjointed. Russell Westbrook has been the turnover scapegoat, but it was a team-wide issue.

Prior to Friday night’s tip-off, Los Angeles was tied for the fifth fewest turnovers per game (12.0). Their previously disorganized offense ranked second in points per game (120.0).

Rebounding

We did a better job on the glass last game and keeping the Kings out of transition.

The Lakers rebounding has taken a bit of a step back in this department. Their rebounding rate before the Rockets game stood at 49.7%. That number was 48.2% before beating the Hawks at home.

Some of that regression is due to LeBron James playing a ton of minutes as the team’s center. The Lakers rebounding giants, Dwight Howard and DeAndre, have been used sparingly. If it all.

Rebounding will continue to be a category to keep an eye on moving forward.

Defense

Working on our ball containment, executing our ball converges.

Admittedly, the Lakers have only held one opponent to fewer than 108 points during their hot streak. The offense has covered up the defensive short comings.

Losing a four-time All-Defensive center in Anthony Davis has hurt the Los Angeles defense. Vogel, a defensive-minded head coach, surely has some tricks up his sleeve.

Los Angeles hasn’t been a well-oiled machine, but Vogel knows what needs fixing.

