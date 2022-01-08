ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FA Cup highlights: Newcastle United 0-1 Cambridge United

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch highlights as Joe Ironside scores the winner as League One Cambridge secure...

www.bbc.co.uk

The US Sun

Newcastle 0 Cambridge 1: Toon KO’d from FA Cup after ‘pathetic’ defeat to League One minnows

JOE IRONSIDE gatecrashed Kieran Trippier's party as League One Cambridge dumped Premier League Newcastle out of the FA Cup at St James' Park. The England full-back was handed a Magpies debut in the third-round tie a day after completing his move from Atletico Madrid, but celebrations over his arrival turned sour as Cambridge heaped further misery on Eddie Howe's relegation-threatened side.
The Independent

Cambridge and Kidderminster take the headlines – FA Cup talking points

Cambridge and Kidderminster pulled off major giant killings in the FA Cup this weekend.Here the PA news agency takes a look at five things we learned from the action.The FA Cup is still magicTHE MAGIC OF THE CUP! 🤩#CamUTD | ⚫️ 0-1 🟡 pic.twitter.com/gosp6GZ7j7— Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) January 8, 2022The magic and romance of the cup is alive and well. Cambridge topped the list of headline makers on Saturday with a stunning win away at Newcastle For the visitors, who sit in 16th place in League One, it proved to be a famous afternoon as they booked a...
The Independent

Manchester City taking FA Cup as seriously as any competition – Rodolfo Borrell

Rodolfo Borrell insisted Manchester City take the FA Cup “very seriously” after they comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots, including eight on target.Jesus missed a penalty and Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation goal but...
The Independent

Bruno Lage dreams of making computer-game glory a reality with Wolves in FA Cup

Bruno Lage has fond memories of lifting the FA Cup on a computer game as a child and now dreams of getting his hands on the real thing with Wolves.The Wanderers boss was in nostalgic mood as he looked ahead to Sunday’s third-round tie against Sheffield United at Molineux, also recalling how watching the final live on television each year would be an event in itself growing up in Portugal.Asked if the FA Cup still carries the prestige it once did, Lage said: “For sure. When I look back to my youth, if you remember there was a computer called...
The Independent

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon with the Premier League club in the midst of a severe Covid-19 outbreak. The Reds saw the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal postponed this week after further positive cases left Liverpool unable to field a team for Thursday’s fixture. FA Cup fourth round draw LIVEThe club’s training ground only reopened on Friday ahead of this weekend’s match, with assistant manager Peter Krawietz expected to take charge after Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both recorded suspected positive tests. Liverpool could rely on...
vavel.com

Goals and highlights: Tottenham 3-1 Morecambe in FA Cup 2022

With a great closing of the match, Tottenham reacts, avoids surprises and ends up eliminating Morecambe at home, a team that competed very well in the Third Round of the Emirates FA Cup. 8:51 AM7 hours ago. Tottenham, to show their power. On the other hand, Antonio Conte stressed the...
The Independent

Chesterfield v Europe’s best and Man Utd face old rival – FA Cup talking points

This weekend is all about the magic of the FA Cup.There are plenty of fascinating potential stories in the third round and the PA news agency has picked out five of the many interesting ties.Eagles and Lions battle for bragging rightsMillwall’s match at home to Crystal Palace is the pick of the early fixtures on Saturday. This is the south London rivals’ first competitive meeting since 2013 and looks a good chance for Patrick Vieira a multiple FA Cup winner in his playing days, to lead the Eagles into the next round. Palace have never won the competition and...
The Independent

FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Fixtures as non-league sides joined Liverpool and Spurs to discover fate

Kidderminster, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the FA Cup, will play West Ham in the fourth round. The National League North outfit, who stunned Reading with a 2-1 victory on Saturday, are rewarded with a tie at the London Stadium. Non-league side Boreham Wood have been handed a trip to Championship table-toppers Bournemouth.Holders’ Leicester face the winners of Sunday’s late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend of February.Follow Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE!Full drawCrystal Palace v Hartlepool UnitedBournemouth v Boreham WoodHuddersfield Town v BarnsleyPeterborough United v Queens Park RangersCambridge United...
The Independent

Duo make Premier League return and Bairstow hits ton – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 7.FootballKieran Trippier signed for Newcastle 🤝⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/AsikAMHCtS— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieran Trippier (@ktrippier2)Which got the thumbs up from Eric Dier.The @premierleague has got back a good one https://t.co/OM9Dztjm9Y— Eric Dier (@ericdier) January 7, 2022John Terry was also impressed...
BBC

Masters snooker 2022: Mark Williams pots 'sensational' one-handed escape

Watch as Mark Williams pots a "sensational" one-handed escape to secure a tightly-contested fifth frame and eventually defeat defending Masters champion Yan Bingtao at Alexandra Palace. MATCH REPORT: Mark Williams knocks out defending champion Yan Bingtao. Available to UK users only.
The Independent

The FA Cup has become a lot more important to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

Domestic cups do not matter for the big clubs most of the time. And then they do. They have started to matter for Liverpool.The Premier League was Jurgen Klopp’s primary target this season but the possibility of winning the title became much more remote over two disappointing weeks of the festive period. The margin for error is tiny when duelling with Manchester City. Taking two points from three games leaves Liverpool 11 points behind the champions. No one at Anfield is giving up but pragmatism begins to outweigh optimism when double-digit gaps appear at the top of the table.Klopp has...
