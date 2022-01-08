ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island Park, ID

No Serious Injuries In 40 Car Pile-up on U.S. 20 Near Island Park

By Benito Baeza
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say there were no serious injuries in a 40 car pile-up Friday afternoon near Island Park in East Idaho. According to the...

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls and Filer Juveniles Involved in Idaho 75 Rollover

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Magic Valley teens were hospitalized when their pickup rolled Wednesday afternoon on Idaho Highway 75 in Blaine County. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called out Wednesday at around 3:42 p.m. for a pickup that had rolled near the Picabo Desert Road. The juveniles, one from Twin Falls and the other from Filer, were headed north on the highway in a Dodge pickup when snow blowing from a passing snowplow reduced their visibility, the driver hit an ice patch and went off the side of the road and rolled onto its top. The two were taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center to be checked out for non-life-threatening injuries.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Body Recovered from RV Fire in Minidoka County

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-The body of a person was removed from a burned recreational vehicle Monday morning in Minidoka County. According to Minidoka County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Dan Kindig, emergency crews responded a little after 9:30 a.m. to a motorhome on fire in the county. One person was inside the vehicle at the time. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl, the vehicle was a converted taco truck made into a home. He said the cause was combustible material too close to a wood stove. Once the fire was extinguished, Chief Kindig said deputies and the Idaho State Fire Marshal removed the body. At this time there is no foul play suspected. The Minidoka County Coroner is working to identify the deceased.
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Missing: South Idaho Police Looking For 15-Year-Old Boy

South Idaho police are attempting to locate a missing area teen that hasn't been in contact with family for a few days. The 15-year-old, Pocatello boy was reported missing on Tuesday. Have you seen this teenager? Caleb Tyler Mason's profile has been shared on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website....
POCATELLO, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Lane Closures to Continue in January on I-84 Between Twin Falls and Jerome

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Tests on the interstate pavement between Jerome and Twin Falls will continue through the month of January as plans are made to add more lanes of travel. The Idaho Transportation Department said contractors will continue to take samples of the existing pavement on Interstate 84 that will require single-lane closures at times. Only one lane of I-84 will be closed while crews are taking samples between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Crews will work on two miles sections. The sampling is being done for a future project to add an extra lane each way between the Jerome and Twin Falls exits to increase capacity for future growth. ITD said traffic is expected to increase greatly in the next 20 years. Public meetings will be held this summer on the proposed project.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Someone Using Fire to Keep Warm Blamed for Large Twin Falls Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators have determined someone using fire to stay warm as the cause of the large commercial building fire in downtown Twin Falls on New Year's Eve. The Twin Falls Fire Department Chief Les Kenworthy announced Tuesday afternoon, in coordination with the Idaho State Fire Marshal's office, the fire that destroyed the Ford Transfer and Storage Company's building and the property stored inside was a warming fire started by someone. Multiple fire crews from across the area responded to the building on Wall Ave late Friday night as crews tried to fight the fire from inside, but had to pull back and work to contain the flames to the building. Two large ladder trucks sprayed water from above while other crews worked from various angles to put the fire out. The contents of roughly 40 private and business units went up in flames, according to fire officials. Firefighters eventually left the scene New Year's Day a little after 7 a.m.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Mobile Home Total Loss, Five Displaced by Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five people have been displaced by an early Tuesday morning mobile home fire in Twin Falls. According to Battalion Chief Eric Schmits, Twin Falls Fire Department crews were called at around 6:30 a.m. to the mobile home park on Grandview Ave for a home on fire. Schmits said everyone had made it out of the mobile home. There were two minor injuries reported. Firefighters put out the blaze in about ten minutes. Schmits said the owner of the park is letting the family live in an office trailer temporarily as they lost everything in the fire. The cause is under investigation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Fire Called Twice to Same House

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls Fire Department responded to the same house twice on Sunday. According to Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy, firefighters were called out at around 2 p.m. to a house on fire on the 1800 block of Osterloh. The structure was on fire when crews arrived. Everyone who was inside the house made it out, according to Kenworthy. Fire crews were called out later in the evening at around 9:45 p.m. to the same home after the fire rekindled. The cause is under investigation, the house is a total loss. Several people have been displaced.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Perrine Bridge Inspections This Weekend (Jan. 7 & 8)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho Transportation Department crews will be out on the Perrine Bridge for regular inspections that will slow traffic down this weekend. Inspections will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 7) and continue at 9 a.m. Sunday; all work will end at 3 p.m. Inspection crews will use a variety of tools to inspect the bridge including a drone or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and the specialized under-bridge inspection truck (UBIT) that allows crews to inspect the underbelly. Crews will also walk the archway underneath. "Short duration (15 minute) single lane closures will occur each day in the left northbound lane to allow workers to access and exit the lower half of the structure. Traffic will also be reduced to one lane in either direction Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 while crew members utilize the inspection truck," said the agency. The UBIT will be used during non-peak hours of traffic to reduce congestion. ITD said may want to find an alternate route during the inspection if they can. BASE jumping will also be impacted while crews are on the bridge. “The Perrine Bridge is a vital structure in the region and serves as a connector for thousands of motorists each day,” said ITD Bridge Inspector Amy Bower in a prepared statement. “Inspections and routine maintenance projects play an important role in ensuring the bridge’s longevity for many years to come.”
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

More Snow, More Sightings of Mountain Lions in Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-As more snow falls in the Wood River Valley the number of reports of mountain lion sightings have increased. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said it has gotten more reports from people seeing the big cats roaming residential areas in the valley areas. Officials say this is typical when the snow gets heavier in the higher elevations and the mountain lion's food source, deer and elk, begin to migrate to the lower valleys. People have been reporting they've seen tracks around their properties from Bellevue to Ketchum, while killed prey from the lions has been found north of Hailey. “We continue to encourage residents to notify our office if they observe a lion or see tracks around their homes, or if they come across cached prey” stated Regional Conservation Officer Clint Rogers, in a prepared statement, “our officers are always willing to work with local residents to make sure that they and their pets stay safe. Our goal is not to remove predators like mountain lions from the landscape, but instead to encourage them to continue to live in natural habitats, outside of our communities. Fish and Game will try to haze a lion if possible, only resorting to lethal removal if an individual has become aggressive when living among people and is determined to be a threat to public safety.” Idaho Fish and Game officials said so far, there have not been any reports of attacks on people but, they encourage people to be safe and vigilant. Mountain lions in the past have attacked and killed pets and livestock in the area. Idaho Fish and Game said they've gotten many reports of pets going missing, possibly because they've been attacked by a mountain lion. A special website was created with information about how to stay safe in areas with wild animals, www.wrvwildlifesmart.org.
HAILEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Track Work Will Delay Traffic on U.S. 93 in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Repairs to a railroad crossing in Jerome County will delay traffic this week. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced crews are expected to begin repairs on Wednesday or Thursday this week on the crossing near 300 S Road. The repairs will reduce traffic on U.S. Highway 93 down to one lane near the crossing. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic and signs will be put in place to warn drivers. Repairs shouldn't take more than a day, according to ITD. The work is being coordinated with the Eastern Idaho Railroad.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

TWIN FALLS FIRE CHIEF: New Year’s Eve Fire Very Dangerous

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters had to pull back from attempting to fight a storage facility fire from the inside as conditions became very dangerous on New Year's Eve. Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said the battalion chief working December 31, made the decision to pull firefighters out of the historic building that caught fire at around 10:15 p.m. Online the building is listed as the Ford Transfers and Storage Company on Wall Ave in downtown Twin Falls. Chief Kenworthy said the building was a storage facility with roughly 40 individual household and business storage units. At first, firefighters made an offensive effort to extinguish the blaze from inside but switched to a defensive attack from the outside using multiple fire engines, including two ladder trucks pouring water from above. Firefighters were able to protect several other buildings located near the fire. Chief Kenworthy said if there was any damage to the other buildings it would have been minimal. The fire forced the closure of traffic on 6th Ave West for some time as smoke and steam billowed from the burning building. Firefighters fought the blaze into the new year and left the scene at around 7 a.m. Saturday. Cheif Kenworthy said the Idaho State Fire Marshal would be on scene today along with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. It is still too early to tell what the cause of the blaze was. Kenworthy said Monday morning the building was still too dangerous to get into, the basement was full of water, and much of the other levels were covered in ice. City crews would work to drain the basement so investigators could enter the building. Kenworthy said the cold temperatures made the fire difficult to fight. There were no major injuries as a result, only one firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling the blaze. Chief Kenworthy said there wasn't an estimate on the cost of the damage however, many personal and sentimental items were lost. He said he was told the facility had stored several vintage pianos.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Seasonal South Hills Road Closures Begin Jan. 16

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five roads in the South Hills will close for several months to protect wintering deer and habitat for sage-grouse. The Bureau of Land Management announced the seasonal closures for Dry Creek, Dry Gultch, Cherry Spring, Indian Springs, and North Cottonwood Creek will begin on January 16 and go to March 15. The areas will prohibit the use of motorized travel including electrified bicycles, non-motorized travel will be allowed. “Increased human disturbance from motorized vehicles and off-trail recreation forces mule deer to move to lower quality habitat and expend energy they are trying to conserve,” said Eric Killoy, BLM wildlife biologist in a statement. “This, in turn, limits foraging ability and reduces fat reserves essential for survival and reproduction. To sustain healthy populations of mule deer in the South Hills and surrounding areas it is important to minimize disturbance during these next few months.” Only people specifically allowed to travel in the area with motorized vehicles and law enforcement.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

10 Commandments for a Good Winter Life in Southern Idaho

There are a lot of religious people across Southern Idaho. Their beliefs vary a bit between the organizations, but it seems the majority believe that there are things you should and should not do to be a good person. The 10 commandments from The Bible are often the base rules on how to live a good life. Those aren't the only 10 commandments out there though.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

School Closures and Delays for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Snow and slush have created bad driving conditions, prompting Southern Idaho school districts to cancel classes on Thursday. Here's a list of school closures and delays for Thursday, January 6, 2022. We'll keep this list up to date as more schools contact us to cancel classes. School Closures and Delays:...
WENDELL, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Crews on Large Structure Fire in Downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS,Idaho (KLIX)-A large building is on fire in downtown Twin Falls. Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a warehouse building that caught fire late Friday evening on 3rd Street West, near the Thursday's Discount Store and the City Streets Department building. Twin Falls Police have a section of 6th Ave West shut down by the Maverik gas station. More information to come.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

60 mph Winds Expected in Southern Idaho’s Next Storm

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Expect to see high winds and blowing snow as the first storm of 2022 rolls into Southern Idaho Tuesday evening. The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the southern portion of the state. Parts of Owyhee and south Twin Falls County are under a Winter Storm Warning; northern parts of the Wood River Valley are also included in the warning. Heavy snow is expected in some areas, up to three inches in mountain areas. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. The Western Magic Valley area could see wind gusts as high as 50 mph. The gusts will result in blowing snow and reduced visibility. Some areas could see up to two inches of new snow. Winds are expected between 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Eastern part of the Magic Valley could see up to two inches of snow in the lower areas while above 6,000 feet there could be up to six inches of new snow. Wind gusts could get up to 45 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. Anticipate low visibility, according to the NWS. In the Wood River Valley area expect up to five inches of new snow, high winds are not predicted. The next weather system is expected to push into eastern Idaho with high winds and several inches of snow as well. For the latest road information, including possible closures, always go to 511.idaho.gov.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

5 Things You Need To Do Before The Next Winter Storm In Idaho

Preparing for winter in Idaho looks different for everyone. For some that means getting their livestock arranged, for others, it may be something simple like buying firewood or getting their car prepared for the inevitable weather. For people new to the area that may not have experienced an Idaho winter yet, some adjustments and culture shocks are guaranteed to happen. I thought I had known cold weather and what needed to be done, but I wish someone had prepared me a little more. Here are some things I wish I knew before the winter had started.
IDAHO STATE
