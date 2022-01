Ella Travolta has shown that talent runs right through the Travolta family as on Friday the 21-year-old released her first single. The star shared the news on her Instagram account, where she uploaded a video of herself singing the new song, Dizzy, whilst softly on the piano – and she sounded amazing! The video gave fans a good tour of her home and recording studio as the clip shifted between the two, before ending on a sweet cameo featuring father John Travolta. The actor joined his daughter as he mouthed the lyrics to her song, before giving her a kiss on the cheek.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO