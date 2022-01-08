ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island Park, ID

No Serious Injuries In 40 Car Pile-up on U.S. 20 Near Island Park

By Benito Baeza
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say there were no serious injuries in a 40 car pile-up Friday afternoon near Island Park in East Idaho. According to the...

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls and Filer Juveniles Involved in Idaho 75 Rollover

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Magic Valley teens were hospitalized when their pickup rolled Wednesday afternoon on Idaho Highway 75 in Blaine County. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called out Wednesday at around 3:42 p.m. for a pickup that had rolled near the Picabo Desert Road. The juveniles, one from Twin Falls and the other from Filer, were headed north on the highway in a Dodge pickup when snow blowing from a passing snowplow reduced their visibility, the driver hit an ice patch and went off the side of the road and rolled onto its top. The two were taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center to be checked out for non-life-threatening injuries.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Winter Road Rage is a Real Problem for Drivers in Twin Falls

The road conditions are hit and miss day to day lately and it has caused each morning to be a mystery if you can make it to work or not. There have been mornings with fog, deep snow, slick ice, and slush. Each road condition brings its challenges to driving and because of that people are being extra cautious and not driving their normal habits. With slower drivers and more sliding than usual, it can often bring out road rage, for those that don't want to be as cautious.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Lane Closures to Continue in January on I-84 Between Twin Falls and Jerome

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Tests on the interstate pavement between Jerome and Twin Falls will continue through the month of January as plans are made to add more lanes of travel. The Idaho Transportation Department said contractors will continue to take samples of the existing pavement on Interstate 84 that will require single-lane closures at times. Only one lane of I-84 will be closed while crews are taking samples between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Crews will work on two miles sections. The sampling is being done for a future project to add an extra lane each way between the Jerome and Twin Falls exits to increase capacity for future growth. ITD said traffic is expected to increase greatly in the next 20 years. Public meetings will be held this summer on the proposed project.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Body Recovered from RV Fire in Minidoka County

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-The body of a person was removed from a burned recreational vehicle Monday morning in Minidoka County. According to Minidoka County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Dan Kindig, emergency crews responded a little after 9:30 a.m. to a motorhome on fire in the county. One person was inside the vehicle at the time. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl, the vehicle was a converted taco truck made into a home. He said the cause was combustible material too close to a wood stove. Once the fire was extinguished, Chief Kindig said deputies and the Idaho State Fire Marshal removed the body. At this time there is no foul play suspected. The Minidoka County Coroner is working to identify the deceased.
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Missing: South Idaho Police Looking For 15-Year-Old Boy

South Idaho police are attempting to locate a missing area teen that hasn't been in contact with family for a few days. The 15-year-old, Pocatello boy was reported missing on Tuesday. Have you seen this teenager? Caleb Tyler Mason's profile has been shared on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website....
POCATELLO, ID
98.3 The Snake

VIDEO: Angry Cattle Roam Idaho Interstate

First, caution. There is some strong language in the video posted to Facebook. This is one of those “only in Idaho” treatments. The other day, a picture of a guy driving in a Miata with the top down popped up on Facebook. Same “only in Idaho” slogan. The post said it was happening here in Twin Falls as heavy snow fell on Blue Lakes Boulevard.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

20 Yellowstone Wolves Killed by Hunters, Some In Idaho

Yellowstone National Park has lost essentially an entire pack of gray wolves after hunters killed twenty wolves that roamed away from the park this week. It is the most killed in one hunting season in the last 25 years. The loss lowers the number of gray wolves in Yellowstone to less than 100 now and puts the species in danger, with still months to go in wolf hunting season and trapping season in full swing.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Perrine Bridge Inspections This Weekend (Jan. 7 & 8)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho Transportation Department crews will be out on the Perrine Bridge for regular inspections that will slow traffic down this weekend. Inspections will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 7) and continue at 9 a.m. Sunday; all work will end at 3 p.m. Inspection crews will use a variety of tools to inspect the bridge including a drone or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and the specialized under-bridge inspection truck (UBIT) that allows crews to inspect the underbelly. Crews will also walk the archway underneath. "Short duration (15 minute) single lane closures will occur each day in the left northbound lane to allow workers to access and exit the lower half of the structure. Traffic will also be reduced to one lane in either direction Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 while crew members utilize the inspection truck," said the agency. The UBIT will be used during non-peak hours of traffic to reduce congestion. ITD said may want to find an alternate route during the inspection if they can. BASE jumping will also be impacted while crews are on the bridge. “The Perrine Bridge is a vital structure in the region and serves as a connector for thousands of motorists each day,” said ITD Bridge Inspector Amy Bower in a prepared statement. “Inspections and routine maintenance projects play an important role in ensuring the bridge’s longevity for many years to come.”
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Mobile Home Total Loss, Five Displaced by Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five people have been displaced by an early Tuesday morning mobile home fire in Twin Falls. According to Battalion Chief Eric Schmits, Twin Falls Fire Department crews were called at around 6:30 a.m. to the mobile home park on Grandview Ave for a home on fire. Schmits said everyone had made it out of the mobile home. There were two minor injuries reported. Firefighters put out the blaze in about ten minutes. Schmits said the owner of the park is letting the family live in an office trailer temporarily as they lost everything in the fire. The cause is under investigation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

More Snow, More Sightings of Mountain Lions in Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-As more snow falls in the Wood River Valley the number of reports of mountain lion sightings have increased. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said it has gotten more reports from people seeing the big cats roaming residential areas in the valley areas. Officials say this is typical when the snow gets heavier in the higher elevations and the mountain lion's food source, deer and elk, begin to migrate to the lower valleys. People have been reporting they've seen tracks around their properties from Bellevue to Ketchum, while killed prey from the lions has been found north of Hailey. “We continue to encourage residents to notify our office if they observe a lion or see tracks around their homes, or if they come across cached prey” stated Regional Conservation Officer Clint Rogers, in a prepared statement, “our officers are always willing to work with local residents to make sure that they and their pets stay safe. Our goal is not to remove predators like mountain lions from the landscape, but instead to encourage them to continue to live in natural habitats, outside of our communities. Fish and Game will try to haze a lion if possible, only resorting to lethal removal if an individual has become aggressive when living among people and is determined to be a threat to public safety.” Idaho Fish and Game officials said so far, there have not been any reports of attacks on people but, they encourage people to be safe and vigilant. Mountain lions in the past have attacked and killed pets and livestock in the area. Idaho Fish and Game said they've gotten many reports of pets going missing, possibly because they've been attacked by a mountain lion. A special website was created with information about how to stay safe in areas with wild animals, www.wrvwildlifesmart.org.
HAILEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Fire Called Twice to Same House

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls Fire Department responded to the same house twice on Sunday. According to Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy, firefighters were called out at around 2 p.m. to a house on fire on the 1800 block of Osterloh. The structure was on fire when crews arrived. Everyone who was inside the house made it out, according to Kenworthy. Fire crews were called out later in the evening at around 9:45 p.m. to the same home after the fire rekindled. The cause is under investigation, the house is a total loss. Several people have been displaced.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Staying Warm in Idaho this Winter Could Come at a Big Cost

The cold weather is here and it doesn't seem to be letting up anytime soon. With the winter comes a few extra responsibilities such as shoveling snow, buying firewood, keeping the house warm, and other maintenance on cars and the house. Keeping the house warm is a top priority, especially for those that have children or elder people living with them, but it can come at a big cost as well.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Track Work Will Delay Traffic on U.S. 93 in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Repairs to a railroad crossing in Jerome County will delay traffic this week. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced crews are expected to begin repairs on Wednesday or Thursday this week on the crossing near 300 S Road. The repairs will reduce traffic on U.S. Highway 93 down to one lane near the crossing. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic and signs will be put in place to warn drivers. Repairs shouldn't take more than a day, according to ITD. The work is being coordinated with the Eastern Idaho Railroad.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Main Street Fight Ends with Broken Nose, Arrest for Hailey Man

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old man is behind bars facing charges after a New Year's brawl outside a bar on Main Street in Ketchum. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Jose Quinonez Tamayo is facing two felony counts of battery upon certain personnel, law enforcement, and one count of misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers. It all started after deputies broke up a fight at around 1:26 a.m. outside a bar after Quinonez Tamayo was kicked out for allegedly striking an employee. A number of other people started to fight on the sidewalk and someone kicked Quinonez Tamayo in the face, breaking his nose. The sheriff's office said deputies tried to help the man, but he started swearing at the officers, became agitated and aggressive, then started spitting blood at officers' faces and uniforms. The 21-year-old was taken to the area hospital for treatment then booked into the Blaine County Detention Center. Officers are still trying to find the person responsible for kicking Quinonez Tamayo in the face.
KETCHUM, ID
98.3 The Snake

10 Commandments for a Good Winter Life in Southern Idaho

There are a lot of religious people across Southern Idaho. Their beliefs vary a bit between the organizations, but it seems the majority believe that there are things you should and should not do to be a good person. The 10 commandments from The Bible are often the base rules on how to live a good life. Those aren't the only 10 commandments out there though.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Seasonal South Hills Road Closures Begin Jan. 16

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five roads in the South Hills will close for several months to protect wintering deer and habitat for sage-grouse. The Bureau of Land Management announced the seasonal closures for Dry Creek, Dry Gultch, Cherry Spring, Indian Springs, and North Cottonwood Creek will begin on January 16 and go to March 15. The areas will prohibit the use of motorized travel including electrified bicycles, non-motorized travel will be allowed. “Increased human disturbance from motorized vehicles and off-trail recreation forces mule deer to move to lower quality habitat and expend energy they are trying to conserve,” said Eric Killoy, BLM wildlife biologist in a statement. “This, in turn, limits foraging ability and reduces fat reserves essential for survival and reproduction. To sustain healthy populations of mule deer in the South Hills and surrounding areas it is important to minimize disturbance during these next few months.” Only people specifically allowed to travel in the area with motorized vehicles and law enforcement.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

School Closures and Delays for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Snow and slush have created bad driving conditions, prompting Southern Idaho school districts to cancel classes on Thursday. Here's a list of school closures and delays for Thursday, January 6, 2022. We'll keep this list up to date as more schools contact us to cancel classes. School Closures and Delays:...
WENDELL, ID
98.3 The Snake

TWIN FALLS FIRE CHIEF: New Year’s Eve Fire Very Dangerous

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters had to pull back from attempting to fight a storage facility fire from the inside as conditions became very dangerous on New Year's Eve. Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said the battalion chief working December 31, made the decision to pull firefighters out of the historic building that caught fire at around 10:15 p.m. Online the building is listed as the Ford Transfers and Storage Company on Wall Ave in downtown Twin Falls. Chief Kenworthy said the building was a storage facility with roughly 40 individual household and business storage units. At first, firefighters made an offensive effort to extinguish the blaze from inside but switched to a defensive attack from the outside using multiple fire engines, including two ladder trucks pouring water from above. Firefighters were able to protect several other buildings located near the fire. Chief Kenworthy said if there was any damage to the other buildings it would have been minimal. The fire forced the closure of traffic on 6th Ave West for some time as smoke and steam billowed from the burning building. Firefighters fought the blaze into the new year and left the scene at around 7 a.m. Saturday. Cheif Kenworthy said the Idaho State Fire Marshal would be on scene today along with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. It is still too early to tell what the cause of the blaze was. Kenworthy said Monday morning the building was still too dangerous to get into, the basement was full of water, and much of the other levels were covered in ice. City crews would work to drain the basement so investigators could enter the building. Kenworthy said the cold temperatures made the fire difficult to fight. There were no major injuries as a result, only one firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling the blaze. Chief Kenworthy said there wasn't an estimate on the cost of the damage however, many personal and sentimental items were lost. He said he was told the facility had stored several vintage pianos.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho.

