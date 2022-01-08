ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island Park, ID

No Serious Injuries In 40 Car Pile-up on U.S. 20 Near Island Park

By Benito Baeza
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say there were no serious injuries in a 40 car pile-up Friday afternoon near Island Park in East Idaho. According to the...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Road Grader Rolls Down Embankment, Sandpoint Man Killed

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 69-year-old man operating a piece of road machinery was killed when it rolled down an embankment Friday in Bonners Ferry. According to Idaho State Police, the Sandpoint man was running a T-500 Galion road grader on Brush Lake Road at around 8:44 a.m. when it went off the roadway and rolled down an embankment onto the cab, killing him. ISP is investigating the incident.
SANDPOINT, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

39-year-old Nampa Man Killed When Pickup Crashes Into River

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed when their pickup plunged into the Payette River Friday afternoon north of Horseshoe Bend. According to Idaho State Police, a 39-year-old Nampa man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado north on State Highway 55 at around just before 4 p.m. when he went off the shoulder and into the river. ISP said the driver, who had been wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The crash blocked the highway for more than seven hours as crews recovered the pickup.
HORSESHOE BEND, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Dead after Fort Hall Stabbing Friday, Man in Custody

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 34-year-old man was stabbed to death Friday night on the Fort Hall Tribal Reservation in East Idaho. According to the Fort Hall Police Department, Dylan Tindore, of Fort Hall, was found dead at a home on Agency Road after an anonymous tip informed them of the stabbing at around 10:43 p.m. Officers located and arrested 28-year-old Tre Martin, also of Fort Hall, who allegedly stabbed Tindore. According to police, Tindore had been stabbed at a home on Broncho Road. The investigation is being conducted by Fort Hall Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
FORT HALL, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls and Filer Juveniles Involved in Idaho 75 Rollover

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Magic Valley teens were hospitalized when their pickup rolled Wednesday afternoon on Idaho Highway 75 in Blaine County. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called out Wednesday at around 3:42 p.m. for a pickup that had rolled near the Picabo Desert Road. The juveniles, one from Twin Falls and the other from Filer, were headed north on the highway in a Dodge pickup when snow blowing from a passing snowplow reduced their visibility, the driver hit an ice patch and went off the side of the road and rolled onto its top. The two were taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center to be checked out for non-life-threatening injuries.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Body Recovered from RV Fire in Minidoka County

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-The body of a person was removed from a burned recreational vehicle Monday morning in Minidoka County. According to Minidoka County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Dan Kindig, emergency crews responded a little after 9:30 a.m. to a motorhome on fire in the county. One person was inside the vehicle at the time. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl, the vehicle was a converted taco truck made into a home. He said the cause was combustible material too close to a wood stove. Once the fire was extinguished, Chief Kindig said deputies and the Idaho State Fire Marshal removed the body. At this time there is no foul play suspected. The Minidoka County Coroner is working to identify the deceased.
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Lane Closures to Continue in January on I-84 Between Twin Falls and Jerome

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Tests on the interstate pavement between Jerome and Twin Falls will continue through the month of January as plans are made to add more lanes of travel. The Idaho Transportation Department said contractors will continue to take samples of the existing pavement on Interstate 84 that will require single-lane closures at times. Only one lane of I-84 will be closed while crews are taking samples between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Crews will work on two miles sections. The sampling is being done for a future project to add an extra lane each way between the Jerome and Twin Falls exits to increase capacity for future growth. ITD said traffic is expected to increase greatly in the next 20 years. Public meetings will be held this summer on the proposed project.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho State Police#Weather#Traffic Accident#State Highway 87 And
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Someone Using Fire to Keep Warm Blamed for Large Twin Falls Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators have determined someone using fire to stay warm as the cause of the large commercial building fire in downtown Twin Falls on New Year's Eve. The Twin Falls Fire Department Chief Les Kenworthy announced Tuesday afternoon, in coordination with the Idaho State Fire Marshal's office, the fire that destroyed the Ford Transfer and Storage Company's building and the property stored inside was a warming fire started by someone. Multiple fire crews from across the area responded to the building on Wall Ave late Friday night as crews tried to fight the fire from inside, but had to pull back and work to contain the flames to the building. Two large ladder trucks sprayed water from above while other crews worked from various angles to put the fire out. The contents of roughly 40 private and business units went up in flames, according to fire officials. Firefighters eventually left the scene New Year's Day a little after 7 a.m.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Mobile Home Total Loss, Five Displaced by Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five people have been displaced by an early Tuesday morning mobile home fire in Twin Falls. According to Battalion Chief Eric Schmits, Twin Falls Fire Department crews were called at around 6:30 a.m. to the mobile home park on Grandview Ave for a home on fire. Schmits said everyone had made it out of the mobile home. There were two minor injuries reported. Firefighters put out the blaze in about ten minutes. Schmits said the owner of the park is letting the family live in an office trailer temporarily as they lost everything in the fire. The cause is under investigation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

UPDATE: Electric Cars are Mostly Useless in Idaho and Elsewhere

A fellow who lives in the Treasure Valley was proudly driving his electric car when he realized he needed a charge. He pulled off the highway and discovered all the charging stations were busy. He knew of another location a few miles away, got back on the Interstate, and made the next exit. Where his car stalled on the ramp. He couldn’t put it into neutral and move it to the shoulder. This is called a “brick” in EV terms. You’re behind the wheel of a large stationary “brick”. The ramp was blocked for two hours before a tow truck arrived.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Perrine Bridge Inspections This Weekend (Jan. 7 & 8)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho Transportation Department crews will be out on the Perrine Bridge for regular inspections that will slow traffic down this weekend. Inspections will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 7) and continue at 9 a.m. Sunday; all work will end at 3 p.m. Inspection crews will use a variety of tools to inspect the bridge including a drone or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and the specialized under-bridge inspection truck (UBIT) that allows crews to inspect the underbelly. Crews will also walk the archway underneath. "Short duration (15 minute) single lane closures will occur each day in the left northbound lane to allow workers to access and exit the lower half of the structure. Traffic will also be reduced to one lane in either direction Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 while crew members utilize the inspection truck," said the agency. The UBIT will be used during non-peak hours of traffic to reduce congestion. ITD said may want to find an alternate route during the inspection if they can. BASE jumping will also be impacted while crews are on the bridge. “The Perrine Bridge is a vital structure in the region and serves as a connector for thousands of motorists each day,” said ITD Bridge Inspector Amy Bower in a prepared statement. “Inspections and routine maintenance projects play an important role in ensuring the bridge’s longevity for many years to come.”
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

More Snow, More Sightings of Mountain Lions in Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-As more snow falls in the Wood River Valley the number of reports of mountain lion sightings have increased. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said it has gotten more reports from people seeing the big cats roaming residential areas in the valley areas. Officials say this is typical when the snow gets heavier in the higher elevations and the mountain lion's food source, deer and elk, begin to migrate to the lower valleys. People have been reporting they've seen tracks around their properties from Bellevue to Ketchum, while killed prey from the lions has been found north of Hailey. “We continue to encourage residents to notify our office if they observe a lion or see tracks around their homes, or if they come across cached prey” stated Regional Conservation Officer Clint Rogers, in a prepared statement, “our officers are always willing to work with local residents to make sure that they and their pets stay safe. Our goal is not to remove predators like mountain lions from the landscape, but instead to encourage them to continue to live in natural habitats, outside of our communities. Fish and Game will try to haze a lion if possible, only resorting to lethal removal if an individual has become aggressive when living among people and is determined to be a threat to public safety.” Idaho Fish and Game officials said so far, there have not been any reports of attacks on people but, they encourage people to be safe and vigilant. A special website was created with information about how to stay safe in areas with wild animals, www.wrvwildlifesmart.org.
HAILEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Track Work Will Delay Traffic on U.S. 93 in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Repairs to a railroad crossing in Jerome County will delay traffic this week. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced crews are expected to begin repairs on Wednesday or Thursday this week on the crossing near 300 S Road. The repairs will reduce traffic on U.S. Highway 93 down to one lane near the crossing. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic and signs will be put in place to warn drivers. Repairs shouldn't take more than a day, according to ITD. The work is being coordinated with the Eastern Idaho Railroad.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Main Street Fight Ends with Broken Nose, Arrest for Hailey Man

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old man is behind bars facing charges after a New Year's brawl outside a bar on Main Street in Ketchum. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Jose Quinonez Tamayo is facing two felony counts of battery upon certain personnel, law enforcement, and one count of misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers. It all started after deputies broke up a fight at around 1:26 a.m. outside a bar after Quinonez Tamayo was kicked out for allegedly striking an employee. A number of other people started to fight on the sidewalk and someone kicked Quinonez Tamayo in the face, breaking his nose. The sheriff's office said deputies tried to help the man, but he started swearing at the officers, became agitated and aggressive, then started spitting blood at officers' faces and uniforms. The 21-year-old was taken to the area hospital for treatment then booked into the Blaine County Detention Center. Officers are still trying to find the person responsible for kicking Quinonez Tamayo in the face.
KETCHUM, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Head-on Crash Kills Man West of Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 32-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash with a semi-truck Thursday afternoon west of Nampa. According to Idaho State Police, the Nampa man was driving a Ford F250 pickup west on Karcher Road at around 2:12 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and collided with a Freightliner semi pulling two trailers near S. Indiana Avenue. The 32-year-old died at the scene, he had not been wearing a seat belt. ISP said the roadway was blocked for about six hours.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

60 mph Winds Expected in Southern Idaho’s Next Storm

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Expect to see high winds and blowing snow as the first storm of 2022 rolls into Southern Idaho Tuesday evening. The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the southern portion of the state. Parts of Owyhee and south Twin Falls County are under a Winter Storm Warning; northern parts of the Wood River Valley are also included in the warning. Heavy snow is expected in some areas, up to three inches in mountain areas. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. The Western Magic Valley area could see wind gusts as high as 50 mph. The gusts will result in blowing snow and reduced visibility. Some areas could see up to two inches of new snow. Winds are expected between 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Eastern part of the Magic Valley could see up to two inches of snow in the lower areas while above 6,000 feet there could be up to six inches of new snow. Wind gusts could get up to 45 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. Anticipate low visibility, according to the NWS. In the Wood River Valley area expect up to five inches of new snow, high winds are not predicted. The next weather system is expected to push into eastern Idaho with high winds and several inches of snow as well. For the latest road information, including possible closures, always go to 511.idaho.gov.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

5 Things You Need To Do Before The Next Winter Storm In Idaho

Preparing for winter in Idaho looks different for everyone. For some that means getting their livestock arranged, for others, it may be something simple like buying firewood or getting their car prepared for the inevitable weather. For people new to the area that may not have experienced an Idaho winter yet, some adjustments and culture shocks are guaranteed to happen. I thought I had known cold weather and what needed to be done, but I wish someone had prepared me a little more. Here are some things I wish I knew before the winter had started.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

