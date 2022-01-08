Wendy Williams’ Son Shows Clip Of The Talk Show Host Eating & Looking Healthy In Bed

Oh no! Sherri Shepherd was supposed to host ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ this week, but she had to bail after being rushed to the hospital due to appendicitis!. Fans tuning into the Monday (Dec. 13) episode of The Wendy Williams Show were greeted not by the sight of Sherri Shepherd but of Michael Rapaport. “Right, so Sherri was supposed to host today,” said Michael, 51, before revealing what caused Sherri, 54, to miss out. “Unfortunately, she had appendicitis. Okay? She’s fine. She is fine. She had to go to the hospital last night for some emergency surgery. She’s feeling fine today, and she is resting. Get. Well. Soon. Sherri. We love you.” While Michael – a friend of The Wendy Williams Show – is a good substitute, it’s sad to see Sherri miss her turn in the hosting seat.

