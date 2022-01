What an age we live in. The Seattle Seahawks (6-10) head into their first ever 17th game of the regular season, and they do so with little to play for other than pride when they take the field against the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) in Glendale. But even being technically eliminated from the playoffs following their loss to the similarly struggling Chicago Bears two weeks ago, these ‘Hawks aren’t giving up and would love to finish the season with a victory. While their avian opponents are in a significantly different position — having clinched a playoff berth no matter what happens — they still have a lot to play for, as the playoff implications may loom large for this one.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO