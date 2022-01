A consumer survey, reportedly from Elden Ring developer From Software, has revealed a new Armored Core installment is in development. While the game has not yet been formally announced, ResetEra-er Red Liquorice jumped onto the forum today to share details of a consumer survey that they allegedly received from the studio. While it didn't reveal the game's name – right now, it seems several titles (mostly "Armored Core: [Something]" are in consideration – it did detail a description about the game, as well as reveal eight screenshots and two 30-second "videos of gameplay", too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO