ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Captain’s knock: Latham’s 186 leads NZealand vs Bangladesh

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06b8Qp_0dgZNdel00
1 of 6

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand promised to bounce back quickly from its first-test loss to Bangladesh and captain Tom Latham redeemed the pledge with a commanding unbeaten century Sunday on the first day of the second test.

Latham lost the toss for the sixth time while standing in as captain for Kane Williamson and had to bat on a disconcertingly green pitch at Hagley Oval. By stumps he was 186 not out and with the help of a half century to Will Young and Devon Conway, who faced a nervous night on 99 not out, New Zealand was 349-1.

“I’m a bit nervous naturally but I’ll try to take a sleeping tablet to help me go to bed and reassess tomorrow,” Conway said.

“It was special today, considering the fact after we lost the toss. I think both teams wanted to bowl first. The way Tom Latham and Will Young went about their work was really special and Tom was outstanding to bat throughout the day and I was just grateful to bat beside him.”

Bangladesh’s shock win in the first test thrilled the cricket world. The ninth-ranked team in the world had beaten the second-ranked team. Even more, the immense underdogs had beaten the champions of the long format in their home conditions where they were unbeaten in their last 17 tests.

It was the stuff of fairytales but on Sunday the quiet, pragmatic Latham brought Bangladesh back to a cruel reality. Latham hadn’t previously scored even a half century but the captain dominated the day, carrying his bat through 90 overs. By stumps he had hit 28 fours for 112 runs from boundaries.

Latham accumulated steadily and briskly, reaching his half century from 65 balls, his century from 133, his 150 from 199. And he played a full array shots, favoring the cut when Bangladesh bowled too short with the new ball in the morning then leaning into his drives and bringing midwicket into play in the next two sessions.

He scored scored 70 of his 100 partnership with Young and 57 of a century partnership from 155 balls with Conway.

Latham likely will remember New Zealand had a good day on the first day of the first test when it also was sent it. It ended that day on 258-5, seemingly in a strong position. But Bangladesh fought back to win each of the next four days and take the match by eight wickets.

The Bangladesh bowlers set up that win by taking New Zealand’s last five first-innings wickets for 70 runs on the second day and by bowling out New Zealand for 169 on the last day.

Latham did his best Sunday to place New Zealand in a stronger position.

He did so on a day of odd occurrences.

Latham was twice given out before lunch on Sunday yet survived to carry his bat through the day. Young’s 54 — his third half century of the series — included five fours, a 7 and a 5.

Ebadot Hossain was Bangladesh’s man of the match in the first test for his six wickets in the New Zealand second innings.

He came into the attack in the ninth over Sunday and had Latham out lbw with his second and fifth deliveries. In both cases the on-field umpire upheld Ebadot’s appeal and Latham had those decisions reviewed and overturned.

Young reached his half century from 97 balls with a little bit of luck, after being dropped by Liton Das at second slip off Ebadot when he was 26.

His score was plumped by a seven when he ran three and a throw to the untended stumps at the bowler’s end went for four overthrows. Soon afterwards the batsman took a single and another throw to the bowler went to the boundary.

After Young, Conway continued his prolific accumulation of runs in tests and was left on the brink of a century at stumps. He scored 122 in the first innings of the first test and added a half century on Sunday from 83 balls.

If he goes on to his century, the South Africa-born batsman will have scored a double century, two centuries and a half century in five tests.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Zak Crawley blames ‘poor pitches’ in county cricket for England’s batting woes

Zak Crawley has suggested that the decline in England’s Test batting is partly due to the “poor pitches” on offer in county cricket.A one-sided Ashes defeat featuring three hammerings followed by last week’s nail-biting draw in Sydney has led to a familiar bout of soul searching in the English game.One of the most conspicuous problems is the team’s frequent inability to post significant totals – a problem that starts from the very top of the order.Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed and Crawley himself – until a free-flowing 77 on day five at the SCG, at least – have proved easy pickings...
SPORTS
The Independent

Joe Root calls on England to show fighting spirit that saved fourth Test

Joe Root has called for his England team to show the same fighting spirit that saw them salvage a draw in Sydney and apply it from ball one of the final Ashes Test.After losing the urn with three resounding defeats, the tourists finally summoned a performance worthy of this historic rivalry on day five at the SCG.They were still a distant second over the course of the game, but by holding superior opponents off in nail-biting fashion and finishing nine wickets down at the death they showed they had the courage and quality to compete.On Friday they will have the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Sam Billings ‘100 per cent ready’ for England Test debut after ‘whirlwind’ few days

Sam Billings is ready for an unexpected Test debut in next week’s Ashes finale after a “whirlwind” call-up that saw him swap a flight back to England for a 500-mile road trip.Billings has been in Australia enjoying a starring role with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League but was less than two hours away from jumping on a plane home when he was asked to link up with the Test team.With wicketkeeper Jos Buttler ruled out of next week’s series-ending clash in Hobart due to a fractured finger and Jonny Bairstow also carrying a thumb injury, Billings looks set...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane Williamson
Person
Liton Das
Person
Ebadot Hossain
Person
Devon Conway
Person
Will Young
The Independent

‘We’ve let him down’: Joe Root stresses support for Chris Silverwood

Captain Joe Root has offered his renewed support to Chris Silverwood after the England head coach rejoined the squad ahead of the final Ashes Test.Silverwood missed his side’s hard-earned draw in Sydney last week, watching the drama from isolation in Melbourne as he recovered from coronavirus.Having presided over three convincing defeats and been absent from the morale-boosting rescue job, nobody will be keener than Silverwood to end the series on a high in Friday’s day/night clash in Hobart.Indeed, it is now impossible that his future depends on it.After more than two years in the top job, the Test side...
SPORTS
AFP

Wood enjoying the role of England enforcer ahead of Ashes finale

Fast bowler Mark Wood said Thursday he was enjoying his enforcer role for the under-siege England team heading into the final Ashes Test at Hobart's Bellerive Oval. The day-night match begins Friday and is England's last chance to salvage something from the five-Test series. They are 3-0 down with the Ashes gone after being beaten heavily in the first three Tests at Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne. But England restored a little pride in Sydney last week as they fought a rearguard action to cling on for a tense draw on Sunday's final day.
SPORTS
The Independent

‘It’s wins and wickets I’m after’: Mark Wood eager to end sorry Ashes series on a high

Mark Wood has won plenty of praise for his whole-hearted performances in the Ashes but the England quick is desperate turn that fanfare into the things that matter: “wickets and wins”.Australia has taken a shine to Wood over the last few weeks, with his ability to repeatedly clear the 90mph barrier and land vital blows for a side who have been mostly outclassed seeing his stock soar.His bare numbers tell only half of the story – eight wickets at 37.62 – but the identity of his victims does the rest. Wood has dismissed Marnus Labuschagne three times in 17...
SPORTS
The Independent

James Anderson responds to Michael Vaughan’s suggestion England should ‘move on’ from fast bowler

James Anderson has insisted he still has plenty to offer in Test cricket and hit back at Michael Vaughan’s suggestion that England should “move on” from the fast bowler after the Ashes.Former England captain Vaughan described Anderson’s future as an “elephant in the room” in his column for The Telegraph as England assess their future after a tough series in Australia.The Lancashire swing bowler will turn 40 in July, and Vaughan opined that looking to the future would be “right for English cricket”, even if Anderson remains a world-class operator.The veteran has eight wickets in three matches in the series...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Captain Tom#Bangladesh#Nzealand#Christchurch#Ap#Hagley Oval
The Independent

What TV channel is the fifth Ashes Test on and how can I watch it online?

The fifth and final Test of this winter’s Ashes series is set to begin on 14 January, as England look to restore a little more pride against hosts Australia.The Aussies stormed to a 3-0 lead in the series to retain the Ashes in December, before Joe Root’s team ground out a draw in the fourth Test this month to avoid a whitewash.England will look to build on that draw this week as they target victory in the final Test, which is scheduled to run 14-18 January. The tourists’ captain Root said: “The fight and the pride that everyone showed...
SPORTS
The Independent

What time does the fifth Ashes Test start in the UK?

This winter’s Ashes series concludes with the fifth and final test this week, with tourists England aiming to restore some more pride against Australia.The hosts eased into a 3-0 series lead in December to retain the Ashes, though England avoided a whitewash by drawing the fourth Test this month.Joe Root’s side will seek to build on that draw this week as they target a win in the final Test, which is scheduled to run 14-18 January. The England captain said: “The fight and the pride that everyone showed on that last day [of the fourth Test] is something we...
WORLD
The Independent

England hope for new beginnings from lost Ashes series

There’s a faint whiff of something around the England team right now. It smells a little bit like optimism, but we know it’s not. A vague hint of contentment, even though there is little to be content about.For all the defiance of the draw at Sydney, the Ashes remain lost. Sure, Australia won’t win this with a whitewash, but the odds on 4-0 ahead of the final Test in Hobart are short. And it is not unreasonable to both congratulate last week’s undoubted courage and surmise a fair bit of luck was involved, not least losing two session’s worth of...
SPORTS
The Independent

Darren Lehmann resigns as Northern Superchargers head coach

Darren Lehmann has resigned as Northern Superchargers head coach after just one season with The Hundred franchise.Under the former Australia batter and coach, the Superchargers missed out on the knockout stages in the inaugural edition of the 100-ball competition last summer, finishing fifth out of eight teams.The 51-year-old cited uncertainty around potential travel restrictions and isolation because of the Covid-19 pandemic as a factor in his decision not to sign up for another campaign with the Headingley-based franchise.Lehmann said: “It’s with a heavy heart that I have taken the decision to step down as men’s head coach at the Superchargers....
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How will Australian visa ruling impact Djokovic?

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — As Novak Djokovic awaits a final decision on whether his visa will be revoked, all eyes have turned to Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke. He has to decide whether he will overturn the decision of a federal judge, who ruled Djokovic’s visa should be reinstated because he was unfairly treated by officials at the border. Hawke has discretion to revoke Djokovic’s visa but has taken longer than expected to reach a decision which has legal, political, sporting and diplomatic consequences.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Gauff says loss to Barty an important lesson to raise game

ADELAIDE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - American Coco Gauff said her loss to world number one Ash Barty in last week's Adelaide International 1 WTA tournament was an important lesson on what she needs to do to raise her level ahead of the Australian Open. Gauff, ranked 19 in the world,...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Djokovic in Australian Open draw as visa saga continues

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic remained in limbo even after he was included in the draw for the Australian Open on Thursday, with the tennis star still awaiting a government decision on whether to deport him for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Despite the cloud hanging over Djokovic’s ability to compete, Australian Open organizers included the top seed in the draw. He is slated to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, who is ranked world No. 78., in the opening round next week.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Djokovic admits travel declaration had incorrect information

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has acknowledged that his Australian travel declaration form contained incorrect information, as the government nears a decision on whether to deport the Serbian tennis star, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, on public interest grounds. The men’s tennis No. 1 had his visa...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

719K+
Followers
373K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy