Daily Debate: What Role Will Kass Play In Breath Of The Wild 2?

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKass, the Rito bard whose songs made it clear that a shrine quest was nearby, was one of more prominent NPCs in Breath of the Wild. With a kind eye and feathers ready on accordion keys, he shared with Link songs passed down from his late teacher, who aimed to guide...

www.zeldadungeon.net

zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Are You Sensitive to Pre-Release Spoilers?

Excitement abounds whenever a new release is imminent for an established franchise. Be they video games, films, or any medium, the continuation of concepts, characters, and conflicts that fans have become attached to always churns the hype machine into gear. Many people, however, tread lightly in the wake of these announcements. Some fans prefer to go into the upcoming release as “blindly” as possible, having their exposure to the new information coincide with their experiencing the full work. Narrative content is usually the most sensitive, but plenty of people go out of their way to avoid information about mechanics, characters, and systems as well. What about you? Do you care about pre-release spoilers?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Why Breath of the Wild's Great Plateau Is Gaming's Greatest Tutorial | Art of the Level

The goal for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was to break the conventions of the Zelda series, and so the opening section on The Great Plateau - a raised landmass representing a microcosm of Hyrule - was cleverly designed to showcase just how different this game is from what has come before. On The Great Plateau players learn to fight, forage, cook, use their new Sheikah powers and think laterally, discovering that Breath of the Wild is defined by its emergent gameplay. The Great Plateau cleverly sets players up for success in the game's sprawling open world, and in this Art of the Level, we explore how Nintendo's designers achieved this impressive feat.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What are Your Hopes for Zelda in the New Year?

Another year has come and is almost gone, and what a ride it’s been! We celebrated the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, which left me wanting a bit more to be honest. We saw a new trailer for the sequel to Breath of the Wild at E3 back in June. And Nintendo Switch online launched Nintendo 64 games, which will allow us to tackle both Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask, and fill us with blissful nostalgia.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: How Many Hours Did You Contribute to Playing Zelda This Year?

The Zelda series is my form of a comfort blankie. When I play any game from what is ultimately my favorite franchise, I feel completely content. Whether I’m traversing Hyrule Field in Ocarina of Time, or running for my life as a Guardian chases me in Breath of the Wild, I know my time has been well spent (for me, at least). And this very thought leads me to wonder just how much time I’ve sunk into playing Zelda games this year — it’s sure been a lot!
VIDEO GAMES
#Makes Me Wonder
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What Would Have Made The Legend of Zelda’s 35th Anniversary as Great As Mario’s?

Much ballyhoo was made about 2021 marking the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, with many fans — especially after how Nintendo celebrated Super Mario‘s 35th anniversary the year prior — expecting big things for our beloved adventure franchise. And Nintendo did do some truly exciting things to honor this milestone year: Skyward Sword HD was released on Nintendo Switch, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity received two waves of DLC, Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda proved a neat collector’s item that honored series classics, Ocarina of Time and other Nintendo 64 titles came to Nintendo Switch Online, and a handful of exclusive Zelda products — from Nintendo and elsewhere — hit store fronts to honor the series’ big birthday.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

2022 Preview: Breath of the Wild 2 will take Zelda to dark places again

Back at E3 2019, Nintendo announced that a full sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was in development, with an accompanying trailer clearly designed more to spark questions than tell us anything concrete. After that, everything went quiet for two whole years, with no further information...
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Take a Look at This Impressive Homemade Ancient Shield from Breath of the Wild

Maker Gyro is a whiz with 3D printing builds, and earlier this month he created a working replica of the Ancient Shield from Breath of the Wild. His video details the process of making the CAD files, putting the whole project together, testing its real-world functionality, and promptly breaking it! Despite breaking– as shields in Breath of the Wild are wont to do– it lights up, expands, and does an unexpectedly good job of protecting one from mild bashings, projectiles, and even incoming bananas. Check out the impressive project here.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Which is the Most Frustrating Racing Minigame in the Zelda Series?

Growing up playing Mario Kart: Double Dash!! with my friends instilled me with a competitive spirit and enjoyment for racing games in general, including many of the racing minigames in the Zelda series. From the race versus Ingo at Lon Lon Ranch in Ocarina of Time to the snowboarding race against Yeto and Yeta across Snowpeak Province in Twilight Princess, these minigames test your reflexes, coordination, and timing. And if they happened to have a valuable function in the story (like winning back Epona and Lon Lon Ranch?) that was always a plus. There are only a couple of instances where my enjoyment of the racing minigames was marred by surprising difficulty spikes or just being plain annoying. The Goron Race in Majora’s Mask, in particular, sticks out in my memory for meeting these criteria.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What is the Zelda Series’ Best Use of Non-Traditional Controls?

Nintendo has never been afraid of getting weird in the name of innovation. Leveraging the support of a dedicated fanbase has allowed them to take hardware and software risks that other companies simply wont. While they’ve occasionally asked for too much adjustment for ultimately fleeting gimmicks, their willingness to experiment has led to a variety of tangible benefits for many players. Most notable have been the non-traditional control methods that Nintendo has implemented in their recent systems. Many of their most popular franchises have integrated these bizarre inputs into major releases, and The Legend of Zelda is no exception. Which Zelda game makes the best use of non-traditional control methods?
