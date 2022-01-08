Daily Debate: What Role Will Kass Play In Breath Of The Wild 2?

Excitement abounds whenever a new release is imminent for an established franchise. Be they video games, films, or any medium, the continuation of concepts, characters, and conflicts that fans have become attached to always churns the hype machine into gear. Many people, however, tread lightly in the wake of these announcements. Some fans prefer to go into the upcoming release as “blindly” as possible, having their exposure to the new information coincide with their experiencing the full work. Narrative content is usually the most sensitive, but plenty of people go out of their way to avoid information about mechanics, characters, and systems as well. What about you? Do you care about pre-release spoilers?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO