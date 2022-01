Litecoin price analysis is bullish today. Support for LTC/USD is present at $131. Resistance for LTC is found at $136. The latest Litecoin price analysis is predicting a bullish trend for the day as the price has been advancing smoothly since the start of today’s trading session. Although during the last few days, the bears were in command and caused severe damage to the price of LTC, and the price trend line remained downwards. But today, bulls have made a comeback, the progress has been slow, but the bulls have managed to bring the price above the $133 point. An upward trend has been thus dominating the market for today.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO