Abu Dhabi state firm invested millions in cryptocurrency

By Antonio K Smith
 1 day ago

Abu Dhabi state firm Mubadala has invested in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, like blockchain technology. CEO Khaldoon al-Mubarak slams crypto skeptics. In an interview with CNBC, CEO Khaldoon al-Mubarak stated that given the increase in the market value of cryptocurrencies, Abu Dhabi state firm Mubadala has invested in the ecosystem surrounding cryptocurrencies,...

What’s fueling South Africa’s cryptocurrency explosion?

About 15% of South Africa’s population is involved in crypto-currency trading of which the majority isn’t serious. OVEX is the largest crypto exchange, suitable for both small and big investors, in South Africa and is valued at 122 million USD. Dogecoin had been the poster boy in the...
BTCS To Offer Bitcoin dividend, Tags It As Bividend, Acquires The Bividend.com Domain

BTCS will soon be the first-ever Nasdaq-listed company to serve Bitcoin dividend, with an option to get Bitcoin dividend in cash as well. The company acquired the domain bividned.com in February 2015 and has since been waiting for this moment. However, some personal details would be shared when shareholders will have to fill forms with the SEC.
Motley Fool

2 Top Cryptocurrencies I'd Buy Before Shiba Inu Coin

Shiba Inu has fallen 62% from its all-time high, but buying the dip is dangerous. The Avalanche blockchain is the fastest smart contract platform in terms of time to finality. The Cardano blockchain is built on rigorous academic research. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) was a hot topic last year. The meme...
Moneygram Invests In Coinme, Plans To Connect Bitcoin With Local Fiat

Moneygram International Inc has made a crypto investment in Coinme, an ATM operator and a cryptocurrency exchange platform. Moneygram received 4% equity in exchange for crypto investment, and Coinme plans to use this investment for going international and various growth projects. Moneygram has served more than 150 million entities and...
The Rise of Metaverse Fuels DeFi, Crypto, and Blockchain

Metaverse, a digital place where people work, play, and socialize, could soon be upon us with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) (now called Meta) leading the way. But like any breakthrough industry, there is rarely one party that rises to meet the future. One company, Wolf3D raised $1.3 million for Ready Player Me, a cross-game avatar platform for the Metaverse. At the same time, MetaLaunch (ASVA) gained $3.2 million in seed funding and private investment. And that’s not all. According to Crunchbase, many venture capitalists will spend billions more to make the metaverse the new reality. This new iteration of the internet could create enormous opportunities for DeFi companies like WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR) (OTCPK:WONDF), DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:DEFI) (OTCPK:DEFTF), Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG) (OTCQX:VYGVF), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:COIN), and Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HVBT) (TSXV:HIVE), given that Metaverse tokens (MANA, GALA, etc.), the new digital currencies will be mainly transacted by DeFi infrastructure.
Ethereum Could Lose its DeFi Dominance to Upcoming Chains – JP Morgan

Giving projects the ability to build on its distributed ledger network, Ethereum formed the bedrock for what we know today as decentralized finance or DeFi. As the first DeFi chain, Ethereum enjoys unrivaled popularity and dominance in the DeFi industry – contributing nearly two-thirds of the value locked in the DeFi ecosystem.
What’s ahead for crypto and blockchain in 2022? Experts answer, Part 3

Yat is the executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, which delivers digital property rights to the world’s gamers and internet users, thereby creating a new asset class, play-to-earn economies and a more equitable digital framework contributing to the building of the open Metaverse. “During the course of 2022,...
Cryptocurrency Exchange Business: Why & How to Build a Successful One?

Creating a cryptocurrency exchange business is an exciting option for people trying to make funds through these coins. Bitcoin alone has crossed the $3 trillion market value in 2021. Establishing your own exchange business now will help you stay ahead of the competition. It can help you identify up-and-coming cryptocurrencies with real potential, it can provide a passive income when you don’t need to trade currencies independently. Here are four features you should take into account for the success of a successful business.
7 Cryptocurrencies That Can Triple Your Money in 2022

The cryptocurrency market nearly tripled in value last year. But in spite of these big gains, this diverse mix of cryptocurrencies could still make investors a lot richer in 2022. Despite the benchmark S&P 500 more than doubling up its average annual total return in 2021, relative to the past...
Abu Dhabi outshines Middle East markets in 2021

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended 2021 higher, with the Abu Dhabi index exiting the year with a roar on its best annual performance in 16 years. The Abu Dhabi index (.ADI) added 0.5% on Thursday, the last trading day of 2021 - its best year since 2005, with more than 68% gain.
