According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE may have lost the rights to “The Man” moniker/nickname/catchphrase. As most fans are well aware, Becky Lynch has stopped referring to herself by that moniker and has chosen to go by “Big Time Becks”. According to Ric Flair on his “Wooooo! Nation Uncensored” podcast, he has claimed that WWE can no longer use the catchphrase because he owns the rights to the name.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO