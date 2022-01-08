Escape From Tarkov “Anesthesia” Quest Guide

Good day, young man. Many people have tried to escape the current predicament, and some of them behaved like they were not human beings anymore, but for us, medics, nothing has changed. Our job is to save lives, no matter what the circumstances could be. When the shoreline tunnel collapsed, quite several survivors were injured. The ambulances were immediately dispatched to a distress call, but, well, I assume you know what has broken out there. Long story short, that’s where they stayed. I know that there were two or three vans, and the chances are high that most of the equipment and medicine is still inside… If you happen to find them, just mark them with beacons and my people will take care of the rest.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO