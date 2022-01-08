Caesars NY Sportsbook Is Live And Ready For Action

The Caesars NY app launched Saturday morning and will instantly look to take its place as ruler of the New York sports betting market. The competition will be stiff, but Caesars Sportsbook has burst onto the scene in a number of other states in recent month. While quickly climbing near the top elsewhere, a strong initial market presence backed by ultra-aggressive new player sign up bonuses figure to propel the brand in the Empire State right from the very start.

GAMBLING ・ 1 DAY AGO