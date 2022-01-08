Gila Valley Twirlers square dance into 2022, dance lessons open to public

In the part of the woods we live in, the bark of the trees is rouged an amorous green. Anyone could get lost in the fog, wrapped up in the lichen, algae, moss. We do our best not to, though. We don’t believe in white supremacy, patriarchy, human supremacy, child abuse, or time. We do believe in dancing with these trees. You have to lean your sweet little head to the left to know the trees for what they are. If you dance counterclockwise around them, always leaning in, always listening in, you avoid the fog altogether unless it needs to speak with you. This dance is the most perfect, necessary dance of our day. But it is not the only dance in our woods! My personal favorite is the wedding dance. A sun-shower, like the Good Fox Blue is crying for joy, is the ideal weather for a fox wedding.

