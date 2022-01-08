ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Crippling care home isolation rules which made it impossible for hospitals to discharge thousands of patients into social care are eased

By Health Correspondent
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Crippling isolation rules which made it impossible for hospitals to discharge thousands of patients into social care were eased last night.

Ministers bowed to pressure to relax ‘outdated’ rules stating that care homes should not admit any new residents for 28 days after a single Covid case.

Homes will now have to close for only 14 days after an outbreak – defined as two or more cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VmL67_0dgZDvwV00
Ministers bowed to pressure to relax ‘outdated’ rules stating that care homes should not admit any new residents for 28 days after a single Covid case

It comes as staffing shortages mean hundreds of care homes have closed their doors to new residents because they are unable to provide safe levels of care.

Around 10,000 patients a day who were medically fit to be discharged were stuck in hospitals last week, figures show.

Many need a place in a care home or a support package from local social care systems to allow them to return home.

But only four in ten patients medically fit to leave hospital are being discharged each day, NHS England data shows.

Meanwhile, some councils are asking back-office staff to help out. North Yorkshire County Council is asking staff in ‘non-critical services’ in highways, planning and other office roles to temporarily carry out tasks such as cooking, cleaning and helping older people to eat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BraIj_0dgZDvwV00
Around 10,000 patients a day who were medically fit to be discharged were stuck in hospitals last week, figures show

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Unvaccinated workers must come clean to employers under new Covid rules

Unvaccinated workers will have to declare their vaccination status to their bosses for the first time, as new rules mean they cannot test themselves daily to avoid self-isolation. All close contacts of Covid cases must take lateral flow tests for seven days to avoid quarantine under measures that come into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Home#Covid#Nhs England
Daily Mail

Nursing staff who've tested positive for COVID but have mild symptoms have returned to work at Rhode Island hospitals under new rules to ease staffing crisis - just weeks after unvaccinated health care workers were fired

At least one hospital in Rhode Island has allowed COVID positive staff return to work as a staffing crisis grips the state months after hospitals fired unvaccinated health care workers in compliance with a state mandate. The state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston reached 'crisis' staffing status on Monday. Employees...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Rochdale care home 'diminished some residents' human rights'

A care home that failed to uphold some residents' human rights has been placed in special measures by inspectors. Clare Mount, in Middleton, Rochdale, was rated as "inadequate" in all areas inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in November. Inspectors found a catalogue of safety issues at the home,...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Hospitals unable to discharge healthy patients due to care shortage

Grandmother-of-two Janice McDonald remembers little of the fall that caused her to be admitted to hospital. Janice, 74, was in the kitchen when it happened. "I opened my eyes and it was horrendous, I couldn't move, nothing," she said. Janice lives alone in a three-bedroom house in Cardiff. She said...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Care home ‘pubs’ boosted residents’ morale during lockdowns

Care home “pubs” boosted the spirits of residents cut off from their loved ones during the coronavirus lockdowns, a survey of more than 4,000 care workers suggests.More than half of care home staff surveyed by Carehome.co.uk said socialising in their home’s drinking hole had helped with residents’ wellbeing.One in four staff said their care home had created or enhanced their pub during lockdown, with a fifth saying residents had used the pub on a daily basis.Three-quarters of the 4,048 UK respondents said they had formed a stronger bond with residents when homes were closed to visitors.A previous survey last year...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Springfield News-Leader

It's not just COVID patients who 'can't access care because hospitals are becoming overwhelmed'

Following a news briefing at Cox South Wednesday, CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards answered questions regarding changes to isolation guidelines, masking and more. The CDC has cut the amount of time it recommends people should isolate after testing positive for the coronavirus, reducing the number of days from 10 to five. Health officials similarly reduced the amount of time a person should quarantine after encountering someone who tests positive.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
BBC

Covid: Suffolk hospital staff sickness 'higher than normal'

Three NHS hospitals have said they are dealing with a higher than normal level of staff absence but have stopped short of declaring critical incidents. The West Suffolk Hospital said 6.5% of staff - 323 people - were off work due to the pandemic and seasonal illnesses. It announced an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

60% of positive hospital cases admitted due to Covid in two health boards

Some 60% of positive cases admitted to hospital in two health board areas in Scotland were because of coronavirus, a new analysis shows.Questions have swirled over the severity of the new Omicron variant, which is believed to make up as much as 90% of all cases in Scotland.But figures released of a preliminary analysis carried out by Public Health Scotland appear to show a continued threat of hospital admission from the virus.Our latest COVID-19 and Winter Weekly report is now available. It presents data on #COVID19 across NHS Scotland, including information on hospital admissions. ➡️ https://t.co/ScvN3rqEnL pic.twitter.com/ey7afrRNzN— Public Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Volunteer army needed to ease 'care homes crisis'

The government needs to set up an emergency "volunteer army" for social care amid fears homes could run out of staff, a care group boss has said. Mike Padgham, chairman of the Independent Care Group (ICG), said the staffing challenge was "the worst it has been throughout the pandemic". Shortages...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

282K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy