Marilyn Bergman, winner of multiple Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more for her song lyrics, has died at 93. She passed at home in Los Angeles at 1:15 AM PT Saturday morning with husband Alan Bergman and daughter Julie Bergman at her side. The cause of death was respiratory failure (non-COVID related). Bergman was a multi-award-winning lyricist with three Academy Awards, four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and one Cable Ace Award, among others. In collaboration with her husband, Alan, Marilyn won Oscars for the songs “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “The Way We Were” and for the score...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO