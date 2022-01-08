Question of the Week: What are your photography goals for 2022?

The new year brings us the chance to look back at our photography from the past year, taking note of what worked and what didn’t. Did you have a hard time staying creative, getting back to projects, or trying something new? Or did you have a lot of opportunities to thrive in your practice despite the challenges? Wherever you are in your journey, these bits of photography advice can give you some new perspectives to move your craft forward.

