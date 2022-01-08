ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Question of the Week: What are your photography goals for 2022?

By Photofocus Team
It's time to make your voice heard! Each week, we ask a question of our...

Photofocus

Photography advice to inspire your learning journey in 2022

The new year brings us the chance to look back at our photography from the past year, taking note of what worked and what didn’t. Did you have a hard time staying creative, getting back to projects, or trying something new? Or did you have a lot of opportunities to thrive in your practice despite the challenges? Wherever you are in your journey, these bits of photography advice can give you some new perspectives to move your craft forward.
PHOTOGRAPHY
DIY Photography

Stop making these five excuses, they’re holding your photography back

Ah, excuses, excuses… We all make them in all areas of life, and our photography is no exception. However, they’re only slowing us down and holding us back, leading us into an unproductive stage that can last for a very long time. In this video, Justin Mott reflects on the five most common excuses he’s heard from photographers that largely affect their work. Have you made them too?
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

How a Telephoto Lens Can Help Your Landscape Photography

If you were to ask any landscape photographer what their primary workhorse lens was, the overwhelming majority would likely name something like a 16-35mm. No doubt, wide angle lenses are popular in the genre for good reason, but they are not the only suitable choice for landscape work. This great video will show you some of the possibilities of a telephoto lens and why it can sometimes be a better choice.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

What Photography Trends We Should Wave Goodbye to in 2022

There are fads that come into fashion that then become passé and others that become overused clichés. Some things we do are just unethical. Here's what should be abandoned this year, and drone owners won’t be pleased. Instagram Stylizing Filters and Lightroom Preset Equivalents Are Out. Over...
PHOTOGRAPHY
makeuseof.com

10 Ways to Overcome Your Fear of Shooting Street Photography

Newcomers to street photography may feel anxiety and fear at the prospect of photographing strangers in public spaces. But once overcome, photographing ordinary moments in extraordinary ways can be a joy as well as a passion. Such is the magic of street photography!. In this article, we'll explore 10 of...
PHOTOGRAPHY
digital-photography-school.com

5 Food Photography Tips to Instantly Improve Your Images

In this article, I explain five simple but effective techniques to seriously level up your food photography. I also provide plenty of before/after examples, so you can see how each tip will affect your photos in practical situations. These are the exact techniques I use to capture consistently beautiful food...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photofocus

What portrait photography at various apertures look like

New to portrait photography and not quite sure which aperture to use to get the results that you want? It always helps to learn from examples. And, nothing beats an actual photoshoot to give you a better idea of what each f-stop will produce. This is exactly what Sydney-based portrait...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Use This One Cheap Photography Prop to Make Your Portraits Pop

If you've ever seen portraits with some wild reflections and funky lighting effects, it's entirely possible that it's not a multiple exposure or post-processed image. Using a cheap prism, you can duplicate some of these effects in camera. Coming to you from street photographer and YouTuber Liam at 7th.era photography...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photofocus

Why labels are truly useful when organizing your photos

Labels are truly useful when organizing your photos, as you can assign them whatever meaning you wish. Generally, flags and numbered systems are set up for rating your images. This is not the case with colored labels. This means you can use them for whatever method you choose. Perhaps you have green labels for landscapes or trees, blue for skies. It’s totally up to you.
PHOTOGRAPHY
