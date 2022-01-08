ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Schumacher: Plymouth should have beaten Birmingham in 90 minutes

Ralph Hasenhuttl keen to experience another FA Cup run with Southampton

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says last season’s trip to Wembley has whetted his appetite for another FA Cup run. Saints suffered semi-final heartbreak at the hands of eventual winners Leicester in April after defeating Shrewsbury, Arsenal, Wolves and Bournemouth en route to the national stadium.
Harry Wilson nets extra-time winner for Fulham at Ashton Gate

Substitute Harry Wilson struck in extra-time to give Fulham a 1-0 FA Cup third-round win at fellow Championship club Bristol City. The midfielder’s inswinging cross from the right in the 105th minute was missed by attackers and defenders alike and crept inside goalkeeper Max O’Leary’s far post.
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker hails ‘ultimate professional’ Emiliano Marcondes

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker praised hat-trick hero Emiliano Marcondes after he fired the Sky Bet Championship side into the next round of the FA Cup. The Danish midfielder opened the scoring against National League Yeovil in the 19th minute when he calmly fired past goalkeeper Dillon Barnes after being played in by skipper Chris Mepham’s long ball forward.
Substitute Joe Grey grabs winner as Hartlepool hit back to stun Blackpool

Eighteen-year-old Joe Grey stepped off the bench to fire League Two Hartlepool into the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 2009. Grey fired a 61st-minute winner to complete a dramatic second-half comeback and sink Championship Blackpool, who led through Keshi Anderson’s early opener.
Big clubs make fairytale cup wins for teams like Brentford hard – Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank believes fairytale cup wins for teams like Brentford are becoming harder to achieve as the powerhouse clubs in England have asserted their dominance in recent editions.Wigan claimed a memorable upset victory over Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final, while months beforehand, Swansea beat Bradford in the showpiece of what is now the Carabao Cup for the first major trophy in their history.Since then only the two Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Arsenal and Leicester have gone all the way in the two domestic cup competitions, and the Blues, the Gunners, Tottenham and Liverpool are in this season’s Carabao...
Graham Potter: Chaotic West Brom defeat may be key part of Brighton journey

Graham Potter believes last season’s farcical defeat at West Brom may have proved beneficial for high-flying Brighton as the clubs prepare to lock horns in the FA Cup.The Seagulls return to The Hawthorns on Saturday for the first time since missing two penalties and having a goal ruled out in bizarre circumstances during a painful 1-0 Premier League loss last February.Referee Lee Mason initially disallowed Lewis Dunk’s first-half free-kick, before awarding a goal and then eventually chalking it off after a VAR check amid chaos and confusion.The contentious episode came during three successive defeats for Brighton, but they recovered to...
Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee salutes 18-year-old match-winner Joe Grey

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee hailed super sub Joe Grey after the 18-year-old stepped off the bench to fire Hartlepool into the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 2009. Moments after replacing Mark Cullen on the hour mark, Grey swept home the winner to seal the League Two side’s come-from-behind win over Championship Blackpool.
Lee Ashcroft commits to Dundee until summer 2023

Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft has extended his contract until the end of next season. The former Kilmarnock and Dunfermline centre-back has scored nine goals in 51 appearances for James McPake’s side.
Five-star Morton off bottom after demolishing Dunfermline

Morton climbed off the bottom of the cinch Championship in spectacular fashion with a 5-0 rout of fellow strugglers Dunfermline to give manager Dougie Imrie a much-needed victory in his first home game in charge. Imrie’s men ran riot to claim a third win of the season – their first...
Poya Asbaghi slams Barnsley ‘mentality’ after scraping past Barrow

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi wants his players to take more responsibility after they claimed a dramatic 5-4 victory against 10-man Barrow in one of the most incredible FA Cup matches seen in recent years. Substitute Carlton Morris netted the winner for the Championship outfit after League Two Barrow had twice...
Emiliano Marcondes hat-trick sends Bournemouth into fourth round

Emiliano Marcondes scored a hat-trick as Bournemouth eased into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win at Yeovil. The Danish midfielder tucked away a first-half double before completing his treble midway through the second period after Joe Quigley had scored to give National League Yeovil hope just after the interval.
