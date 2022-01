Bill Barhydt, CEO of crypto exchange Abra, predicted that Bitcoin has a good chance of hitting $100,000 in 2022. The crypto market has seen a lot of drama in 2021. Some of these include doubling its market cap from last year to hit $2.5 trillion, being heavily adopted by institutional investors, seeing a severe crackdown on Bitcoin mining from the Chinese government, and also, Bitcoin hitting an all-time high of nearly $69,000. According to fintech analyst James Ledbetter, more drama awaits the industry in the coming 2022 year.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO