Red Wings F Lucas Raymond records video message for young super fan

Just moments ago, the NHL unveiled the 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic logo for the outdoor game on March 13 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton. The 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ logo is inspired by the strength and character of the city of Hamilton and its historic steel industry. The horseshoe holding shape draws its inspiration from the City of Hamilton crest. The colours used are inspired by those of the Maple Leafs, Sabres and City of Hamilton crest. The stamped metal “Heritage Classic” typography, forged sticks and steel-plated crest pays homage to the City of Hamilton’s history in the Canadian steel industry and the six rivets represent the total number of NHL Heritage Classic games including this year’s edition.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO