A new bug with Call of Duty (COD): Warzone's audio has causing players significant hardship. An audio issue is causing some major problems for COD: Warzone players. It's no secret that audio has become a cornerstone of various games—especially competitive ones. Being able to hear enemies coming, allies calling shots, weapons and abilities going off in a specific direction, and/or game mechanics can be a crucial part of both immersion and gameplay. After all, how can you know where the enemies are if you can't hear their footsteps?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO