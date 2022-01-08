Southern New England to see coldest temperatures yet this winter

BOSTON (CBS) — A cold front pushed through the area overnight allowing temps to tumble and the commute could be tricky Monday morning. Watch out for black ice as you head out the door and plan for some extra time for traveling.
This front is the leading edge of much colder air, and it won’t be the only drop in temps we get this week. A blast of cold straight from the Arctic will move in Monday night into Tuesday.
Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season so far with highs in the single digits and teens. Temperatures...
Syracuse, N.Y. — The winter weather forecast for Central New York has worsened with up to 2 feet of lake effect snow in some areas and snow and ice in other areas. The National Weather Service Sunday morning issued updated winter weather advisories and a lake effect snow warning. They call for more snow and ice and instead of ending today are extended through 1 a.m. Tuesday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bundle up Baltimore, the coldest air of the season arrives!
After starting out Sunday with freezing rain across portions of central Maryland, it turned into a cold and rainy end to the weekend. Rain has exited the region, however, some roads remain wet with areas of ponding.
Temperatures will fall below freezing by Monday morning and any wet surfaces that do not have the opportunity to dry out will likely freeze, resulting in areas of patchy ice.An Arctic blast of air is filtering in behind Sunday’s rain. This will be the coldest air of the winter season, so be sure to brace for high temperatures in the 20s and 30s as we start the work-week, and dress accordingly.
Full winter gear is highly recommended!Our body naturally generates a layer of heat, but blustery northwest winds will work to push that layer of heat away from our skin, making the wind chill or apparent temperature feel much colder than the actual air temperature.
Wind chill values are projected to be in the 10s and 20s on Monday.Stay with WJZ for the latest forecast updates on-air and online.
Winter is announcing itself again here in Western New York and the area is bracing for the coldest weather of the Winter season this week. You may want to warm up your car before heading to work on Monday and Tuesday and make sure the kids are bundled up at the school bus stop because we will see temperatures in the single digits with wind chills possibly in the negatives.
Yeah, yeah. Don't give me any of that "it's winter, it's supposed to be coat" nonsense. This is pretty extreme, and potentially dangerous. You know you'll be reaching for the heavy coat and extra blankets this week too. A few shivery statistics regarding this week's cold snap:. --Wind chills Tuesday...
Chilly and breezy weather is here for Monday. The cold will be here through most of the week.
WWLTV’s Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford says, “We start the work week much cooler after a cold front Sunday night. Look for a dry, cool and breezy Monday.
