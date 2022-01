Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday night. GOLD STAR: David Pastrnak continues to look like a player that’s on the verge of a major hot streak with the Black and Gold. The Bruins right winger scored each of the first two goals for the Black and Gold to stake them out to a quick lead and finished with seven shots on net and 11 shot attempts overall in 18:39 of ice time. The two goals and plus-1 rating give No. 88 three goals in his last three games after going scoreless through the entire month of December. Perhaps best of all is that Pastrnak’s goals continue to be high-effort exercise like the goal he scored on the rebound of a Taylor Hall shot where he kicked the loose puck back to his stick for the hard-working goal.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO