MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – In the Big 12 home opener for West Virginia, the Mountaineers outlasted Kansas State, 71-68, upping their energy after getting off to a very slow start. The Mountaineers (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) came out with zero energy. The same story seemingly every game. Out of the locker room, the team walked out and stood around on offense, mostly shooting threes. It did not look like WVU was going to be able to produce any energy unless it was from the WVU faithful.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO