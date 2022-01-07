omer gevaert's desem

Having source some very coarse rye schrot, I wanted to bake the Frisian Rye bread by hanseata (http://hanseata.blogspot.com/2016/06/friesisches-schwarzbrot-hearty-rye-from.html) that was highly recommended here by someone a few months ago. I still don't have my bread pans, so bought a cheap cake pan. I was aiming for half of the recipe since I just had one pan. I didn't invest the time to measure its volume, and it turned out to be bigger than I expected, so when I tried to fill it with half-sized dough mixture it was way too little. I should have used the whole recipe for just one pan! Still, I just mixed in 50 g whole rye flour, some more seeds, and water to adjust the consistency (and an additional pinch of salt). It was still quite low in the pan, but at least didn't look ridiculous anymore. It came out quite flat because of this. I also forgot to sprinkle sunflower seeds on top :(

