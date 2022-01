For the most part, the Blues were a mediocre hockey team last season, and their home record showed it: 12-11-5 is about as lukewarm as it gets. “Obviously last year wasn’t exactly where we needed to be at home,” defenseman Torey Krug said. “Our play wasn’t strong; it was an easy building to play in. ... So at the beginning of the year that was a goal of ours — to come in here and make it a hard place to play, and we’ve accomplished that so far.”

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO