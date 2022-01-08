The Sunday GPS: Rams Have More Than 49ers to Beat; They Have History, Too

GOLD JACKET GAME OF THE WEEK

SAN FRANCISCO @ L.A. RAMS, 4:25 p.m. (EST)

The line: Rams by 4-1/2

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 69 (covered roof)

The story: History tells us the 49ers not only beat the spread but just might beat the Rams, too. I don’t believe it. At this point, the only team that beats the Rams is the Rams. They’re on a five-game roll and have the momentum that carried Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl last year in – guess where? – its home stadium (sound familiar?). One problem: Matt Stafford. The Rams used to win with him. Now they win in spite of him. He’s had six turnovers the past two games, yet L.A somehow prevailed. Yeah, I know, the 49ers won their past five vs. the Rams, including once this year, and have incentive: They reach the playoffs with a victory. But who starts at quarterback? Jimmy Garoppolo? Trey Lance? Doesn’t matter. The Rams have incentive, too. They clinch the NFC West with a victory. Keep your eyes on Stafford. He’s the difference maker here … maybe for both teams.

Something to consider: San Francisco’s defense has an NFL-best 22 forced fumbles this season, the most for the club since 1994.

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

INDIANAPOLIS @ JACKSONVILLE, 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Colts by 15

The weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 65

The story: Look at the spread. This is a beatdown waiting to happen, right? Not so fast. Jacksonville is the Colts’ Kryptonite, and I’m not talking about the Jags. I’m talking about the city. The Colts lost their last five there and their last six road games to the Jags (one was played in London). That said, yes, this is a beatdown waiting to happen. The Colts are going to the playoffs; the Jags are going to the woodshed. They’re in line to make the No. 1 draft pick for the second straight season, which happens when you’re 3-29 over two years. So why tune in? One reason: To see if more clowns are in the stands than on the field.

Something to consider: The Colts’ Carson Wentz has 10 TD passes and no interceptions in seven road games this season. If he plays mistake-free football again, he becomes the first quarterback in NFL history not to throw an interception in eight single-season road starts.

NEW ENGLAND @ MIAMI, 4:25 p.m. (EST)

The line: Patriots by 6-1/2

The weather: Showers, high of 78

The story: Miami was on a playoff track until getting derailed last week in Tennessee. Now, the Dolphins are playing for their next tee time. Nevertheless, there’s a history here, and it’s not good for the Patriots. The Dolphins won three of their last four vs. New England in Miami and six of the last eight. So they’re more than a speed bump. I know, they have nothing to gain here except a winning season, but, yes, they do. They haven’t swept the Patriots since 2000, or before Tom Brady took over as a starter. Plus, they have all off-season to talk about it. Do I think that happens? No, Miami can’t generate enough offense to push the Pats to the mat. But history tells us to beware.

Something to consider: Miami’s Brian Flores, a former Patriots’ assistant, is 3-2 vs. Bill Belichick.

L.A. CHARGERS @ LAS VEGAS, 8:20 p.m. (EST)

The line: Chargers by 3

The weather: Mostly sunny, high of 62 (covered roof)

The story: This one’s simple: The Chargers win, and they're in. Oddsmakers like them because ... well, because they’re more talented and because they have Justin Herbert. However … however … the Chargers also have a history of beating themselves. Of course, so do the Raiders, but not this year. They’ve overcome a zillion distractions, scandals, tragedy, you name it, yet somehow remain in contention for a playoff spot. Now, they’re one win away, and they have the Madden family lighting the memorial torch prior to kickoff. Lot of emotion there. L.A. better hope this doesn’t come down to the wire. There’s nobody better at closing out opponent at the wire than Las Vegas (see below).

Something to consider: Herbert has eight career TDs (seven passing, one rushing) and 0 interceptions vs. the Raiders.

OUR BEST BETS

(All picks are made vs. the spread)

RON BORGES – Cincinnati (+6) – No Burrow? No problem. It’s Cleveland (SEASON RECORD: 8-9).

RICK GOSSELIN – Tennessee (--10). The Titans need to win to get the No. 1 seed. The Texans need the season to end (SEASON RECORD: 10-6-1).

CLARK JUDGE – Washington (--7). Ron Rivera not happy with New York’s Joe Judge. Neither are Giants’ fans (SEASON RECORD: 10-7).

THEY SAID IT

“My goal is to win more Super Bowls, and my plan is to win them here.” – Seattle’s Russell Wilson on his future.

‘It’s basically our playoff game for our fans. Las Vegas, we need you.” – Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr on the season finale.

“Tom’s the MVP every year.” – Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski on teammate Tom Brady.

“Don’t put words in my mouth so you can put food on your table. I’m not your puppet.” – Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield to local media.

“Regardless of anything that goes on after the season, I can stand proud.” – Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer on his future.

“Big Ben always gave them a chance.” – Hall-of-Famer Ed Reed on Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

STAT OF THE WEEK

The five walk-off wins by Las Vegas this season are the most in any year since the 1970 merger. The previous high was four, set by Baltimore in 2015.

STAT OF THE WEEK II

New England’s Matt Judon, the team’s top pass rusher and defensive MVP, has one quarterback hit the past month. Period.

STAT OF THE WEEK III

Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence has one more TD (2) than tackles (1) in his last nine starts.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

1. TOM BRADY, QB, Tampa Bay. With 10 yards he becomes the second quarterback in league history to have 5,000 yards passing in multiple seasons. Drew Brees was the first. But that's not all. With 16 completions he also becomes the all-time single-season leader in completions, breaking Brees’ record of 471 (2016).

2. T.J. WATT, LB, Pittsburgh. With one sack he ties Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record of 22-1/2.

3. COOPER KUPP, WR, L.A. Rams. He can set the single-season record for receptions and yards. It will take 12 catches to break Michael Thomas’ single-season record of 149 (2019) and 136 yards to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season yardage record of 1,964 (2012).

4. JUSTIN HERBERT, QB, L.A. Chargers. With 371 yards passing he joins Hall-of-Famer Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks to throw for 5,000 yards in one of their first two pro seasons.

5. JA’MARR CHASE, WR, Cincinnati. With 45 yards, he breaks Bill Groman’s single-season record of 1,473 yard receiving by a rookie (1960).

TEN THINGS YOU PROBABLY SHOULD KNOW

1. Eighteen teams remain in contention for the playoffs, the most for a last regular-season game since 2006 (20). Since 1990, at least four teams clinched playoff spots after missing them the previous season.

2. In 17 of the past 19 seasons at least one team won its division after finishing last the year before. Cincinnati is that team this year.

3. Four rookies – Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Najee Harris – each have 70 or more receptions this season. That’s the first time that’s happened, surpassing the previous record of three rookies in 2014.

4. With 58 yards, Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts breaks Mike Ditka’s rookie record of 1,076 for tight ends. Ditka set his record in a 14-game season.

5. Don’t sleep on Houston. The Texans won two of their past three vs. Tennessee, including a Week 11 defeat this season.

6. This year’s Patriots are the first team since the 2015 Green Bay Packers to score 50 or more twice in the same season.

7. Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown is the first rookie to string together five consecutive games of eight or more receptions each.

8. There have been 32 games this season won on the last play, an NFL record.

9. With one touchdown, the Chargers’ Austin Ekeler reaches 19 for the season. So what? So, it’s the third most by an undrafted player in a single-season. The other two were produced by Priest Holmes (27 in 2003 and 24 in 2002).

10. No defense has been better the past four weeks than Tennessee. The Titans are tied with New Orleans for fewest points allowed (9.75 per game) and rank first in rushing yards allowed (50.0 per game), opponents passer rating (60.7) and interceptions (seven).